Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott called for an investigation into missing financial disclosures after being informed by a city auditor that appointed members of the city’s Board of Finance had not consistently filed financial disclosures during their time on the board.
City Auditor Josh Pasch presented the finding, part of a Finance Department audit, at Wednesday morning’s Board of Estimates meeting.
“I was disappointed to learn this morning that there are members of the Board of Finance who were not complying with the law on financial disclosures," Scott said in a statement. “I am calling on the Board of Ethics to investigate the situation with the Board of Finance. They are the appropriate body to conduct such an investigation and to provide a public accounting of the current status of these disclosures.”
In addition to Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and Comptroller Joan M. Pratt, the board’s members are Larry I. Silverstein, Frederick W. Meier Jr., and Dana C. Moulden.
The board is responsible for authorizing and issuing certificates of indebtedness of the City, selecting depositories for City funds, and for reviewing the city’s six-year capital improvement program and first-year capital budget.