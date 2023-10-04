Contracts for Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley, Fire Chief James Wallace approved by city spending board

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore’s spending board approved contracts Wednesday for the city’s top two public safety officials, cementing agreements with both two days after both were confirmed by the City Council.

A $285,000 annual salary will be paid to Police Commissioner Richard Worley and $218,000 to Fire Chief James Wallace following approval from the mayor-controlled Board of Estimates.

The board previously deferred a decision on the agreements at its Sept. 20 meeting to allow the City Council time to consider the nominations of both officials. The delay rendered moot a provision in Worley’s contract that would have guaranteed him one year’s salary if the council did not confirm him.

The council voted 14-1 in favor of Worley after numerous members spoke at length, justifying their positions. Wallace was confirmed unanimously.

The board approved the agreements unanimously Wednesday without discussion.

Worley’s starting salary is $10,000 more than former Commissioner Michael Harrison initially made under his contract, but $2,500 less than Harrison was making when he stepped back from his duties in June. The three-year contract is shorter than Harrison’s, which was five years long. It includes a guaranteed annual raise of at least 3%.

Worley’s employment agreement spans from June 8, the day Scott named him acting police commissioner while simultaneously announcing that Harrison would be stepping down from his role, to June 7, 2026.

Worley’s contract includes language providing him with expenses to relocate to Baltimore. He is currently an Anne Arundel County resident, but has promised to move to Baltimore as required by the city’s charter. The deal also includes a housing allowance of $1,000 a month to be paid for six months or until Worley can sell his home.

Like Worley’s contract, Wallace’s guarantees a minimum annual raise of 3%. The deal also includes a six-month housing allowance and compensation for “reasonable” relocation expenses. Wallace was a resident of Pennsylvania as of July when he was nominated, but will be required to live in the city as chief.

Wallace’s contract references a provision in the city’s charter, which states that municipal officers will serve four-year terms or until the end of a mayor’s term of office, whichever comes first. Scott, who has been in office since December 2020, is running for reelection in 2024.

A 33-year veteran of the fire department, Wallace has served as the head of the Office of Emergency Management since 2020. Shortly after Scott named him as his pick, The Baltimore Sun reported that Wallace faced pipe bomb and explosives charges in 1992. Scott’s administration said they were aware of the charges, but that they should not disqualify Wallace from leading the department.