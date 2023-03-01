Could the fallout over Baltimore’s conduit vote snafu prompt changes in how city spends big money?

The fallout over a controversial vote on a management agreement for Baltimore’s conduit system continued Wednesday as the city’s top officials traded barbs face-to-face and conversations began anew about restructuring the city’s spending board.

The Board of Estimates officially took no action Wednesday on the deal, which calls for Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. to spend $134 million on improvements to the system over the next four years, as well pay a $1.5 million annual occupancy fee. However, tensions flared as officials aired anew their objections to how the agreement was developed and initially approved.

When the conduit deal was first due to be considered on Feb. 15, two members took the unusual step of sitting out the meeting. Comptroller Bill Henry and City Council President Nick Mosby believed the meeting could not proceed without a five-member quorum, as required by the board’s rules.

Instead, the three remaining members of the board — the mayor and his two appointees — proceeded with a vote on the proposal. Because Henry and Mosby did not send representatives to sit for them, they were counted as abstentions.

Henry, who controls the Board of Estimates agendas, placed the item back on the agenda for Wednesday, arguing the deal was never properly approved.

The Democratic mayor has maintained that the vote was legitimate, a position he and City Solicitor Ebony Thompson, also a board member, forcefully reiterated Wednesday.

“This deal is done. The vote from last week is valid,” Scott said, insisting that the unconventional vote was done in the best interest of city residents.

Thompson told members of the City Council last week that she had no problem with voting again on the deal.

But Henry requested a deferral Wednesday until the board’s April 5 meeting — the latest possible date he can postpone it under the board’s rules.

Until the composition of the board changes to alter the mayor’s majority influence, the Democratic comptroller said, “it would be an abdication of our responsibility not to use whatever power is given us in the pursuit of what we feel to be the best interests of Baltimore.”

Mosby took the idea of changes a step further and suggested the City Council will be “willing and prepared” to “make sure this is the last time that we will allow unilateral action like this to take place with this board.”

Asked following the meeting if he will propose legislation to introduce a charter amendment, which would be needed to change the board’s composition, the Democratic council president said he has no legislation prepared and has no alternative format in mind for making purchasing and contract decisions.

“I think the people should decide whether we have a government that can unilaterally pass hundreds of millions of dollars in a contract that has implications for future generations in a couple of weeks,” Mosby said. “I think that’s exactly what has taken place with this conduit.”

It was not long ago that the City Council considered putting such an amendment on the ballot for voters to consider. In 2019, then-Council President Scott proposed removing the mayor’s appointees from the board. The move was prompted by the revelation earlier that year that then-Mayor Catherine Pugh, a Democrat, had not recused herself from a vote on a $48 million city contract with Kaiser Permanente, which had bought the mayor’s “Healthy Holly” children’s books.

Scott introduced in January 2020 a proposed charter amendment to make the changes and numerous City Council committee meetings were held on the subject. They were chaired by Henry, who was on council at the time. But the proposal never faced a committee vote, and it did not appear on the ballot.

Asked Wednesday if he would support changing the composition of the board, Scott said he is “always open” to considering ways to improve city government.

“But I will say the residents of Baltimore elected the mayor to be a CEO for a reason, and we have to make sure we continue that, as well,” Scott said.

Henry said it would ultimately be up to the voters to decide how they want their government to handle such disputes. The board is “definitely in need of reform,” he said after the meeting, although what kind of reform “remains to be seen.”

Henry said various options were discussed when he was on the City Council, including subbing the council vice president for the mayor-appointed Department of Public Works director on the board.

“There’s a lot of options there,” he said. “I think that’s the point of the legislative process.”

Democratic City Councilman Zeke Cohen has said he plans to introduce legislation to establish a task force of city residents to investigate “democratizing or abolishing” the Board of Estimates. A copy of the proposed bill is not yet available.

A City Council investigation into the conduit deal remains ongoing. Council members have raised concerns about what they say is a lack of transparency on the part of the Scott administration and the potential for rate increases from BGE. The committee has subpoenaed several documents from the administration, including data on how much the city spent on maintenance versus how much it earned in rent.

Until now, the city has performed maintenance to the 700-mile subterranean utility system itself. BGE and other conduit users have paid rent to occupy the space.

City attorneys initially claimed Baltimore is losing $7 million annually on the conduit system, a figure city finance officials backed away from during a council hearing last week.

Officials said there were some years when Baltimore spent more on the conduit than it brought in, but that the city wasn’t losing money overall. The system was depreciating, however, because the city wasn’t putting enough money into maintenance, officials argued.

The BGE’s recent filing of its triennial request to the state to raise rates fanned the flames of the council’s concerns about the company and how the deal will impact residents. The company submitted its rate proposal to the Public Service Commission last month, seeking an increase for the delivery of both gas and electricity over the next three years by an average of 5% a year.

Scott has argued the haste on the conduit deal was necessary because BGE was due to submit its rate proposal two days after the Board of Estimates’ vote. He said at the time the company was likely to sue the city if the deal did not materialize.

BGE sued Baltimore in 2015 when officials last attempted to increase the conduit rate to more than triple what was previously paid. It took more than a year to settle the dispute. The new rental agreement was struck under that settlement.