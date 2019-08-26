Legislative layups: Baltimore dignitaries top Prince George’s, Montgomery foes in charitable basketball game

Dignitaries from the Baltimore region faced off against representatives from Prince George’s County and Montgomery County in the first hotly contested but ultimately charitable basketball game between the two sides.
What started out as a playful back-and-forth on social media spilled out onto the floor of the Councilwoman Rita R. Church Community Center in East Baltimore on Sunday evening, as the two sides battled for regional pride.
The Baltimore-area team won, 39-33, meaning the visiting team — composed of city council and state legislators from Prince George’s and Montgomery counties — will donate to a youth-related cause.
While Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott said the two sides are still deciding where to donate the money — ultimately something youth-related or to the Department of Recreation and Parks, Scott said — the atmosphere inside the community center was raucous.
Crowd chants of “Bmore” were interspersed with calls for technical fouls, especially from the Prince George’s and Montgomery counties’ side when Scott argued a foul on the floor with the referee.
In a game filled with air balls, messy defensive scrambles and poor form in boxing out defenders in the paint for rebounds, the Baltimore region team pulled away late and played tough defense to hold on to the lead.
Del. Alonzo Washington, who represents District 22 in Prince George’s County, said his team could’ve focused more on defense down the stretch.
The visitors had a 30-26 lead with about 13 minutes left, leading the Baltimore region team to take a timeout.
Baltimore regrouped at that point and took over the game as the visitors went cold from the field down the stretch and hosts took advantage of a couple of quick plays down the floor, including a crucial 3-point shot by City Councilman Leon Pinkett III, who sank a key 3 to put Baltimore up by two scores late.
Scott, with sweat still beading off his brow, credited the win in stereotypical postgame fashion to “spreading the ball” and “rebounding well” in the final minutes.
“We played sound basketball,” he said.
Scott and Washington said they will look to continue to competition next year.