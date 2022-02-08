Baltimore to offer long-awaited water discount program

Water4All has been many years in the making. The program was mandated by the city’s broader Water Affordability and Accountability Act, a sweeping piece of legislation designed to make changes to Baltimore’s long-dysfunctional water billing system. The Baltimore City Council passed the act in 2019 and it was due to take effect in July 2020. However, then-Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, a Democrat, said the coronavirus pandemic complicated the process and delayed its implementation by a year.