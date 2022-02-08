Baltimore to offer long-awaited water discount program

Baltimore is launching a long-awaited water discount program that will give city residents income-based financial assistance with their bills.
The program, known as Water4All, provides a monthly discount for water and sewer costs based on a percentage of a resident’s income. Tenants who do not pay their water bills directly will also be eligible for water payment assistance.
Democratic Mayor Brandon Scott was to announce the start of the program at a news conference Tuesday, calling it an important step in creating a more equitable Baltimore.
“I am truly honored to announce the launch of this first-of-its-kind water assistance program aimed at assisting the city’s most vulnerable residents,” Scott said in a news release.
Water4All will use a rate schedule that caps bills at 1%, 2% or 3% of a customer’s income, depending on household size. The program, which is effective immediately, is available to residents with incomes less than 200% of federal poverty level — a threshold of about $53,000 per year for a family of four.
Tenants whose names are not on the water bills for the properties where they live must provide copies of their leases, stating they are responsible for water and sewer service fees, along with documentation of the amount they pay.
Water4All has been many years in the making. The program was mandated by the city’s broader Water Affordability and Accountability Act, a sweeping piece of legislation designed to make changes to Baltimore’s long-dysfunctional water billing system. The Baltimore City Council passed the act in 2019 and it was due to take effect in July 2020. However, then-Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, a Democrat, said the coronavirus pandemic complicated the process and delayed its implementation by a year.
In 2020, the City Council, then headed by Scott as council president, passed legislation calling for the implementation of the act to be accelerated. Under that legislation, new interim effective dates were created, including an April 1, 2021, deadline to publish proposed rules and regulations for Water4All. The entire act was due to be implemented by July 2021.
That July deadline was not met, and even with the implementation of Water4All now, pieces of the act remain unfinished. Most significantly, the city has yet to hire a customer advocate who is meant to head an independent dispute resolution process for water bills.
Complaints of overbilling from customers of Baltimore’s water system have abounded for years, and the city has lagged in addressing requests for repairs. A December 2020 joint report from the Baltimore City and Baltimore County inspectors general found more than 8,000 open “tickets” for problem water accounts that had been unresolved, many of them for years at a time. The city-operated system serves both the city and Baltimore County.
James Bentley, a spokesman for Scott, said the city prioritized Water4All because it will assist residents in the greatest need.
“This piece has the largest impact for residents who are struggling paying water bills, who are seeing rising costs,” he said. “That was the focus.”
Rianna Eckel, senior Maryland organizer of the group Food and Water Watch, praised Baltimore for establishing the program, one of only two in the country to provide income-based water affordability services. The other is in Philadelphia.
After years of steady rate increases, more than half of Baltimore City residents pay more than 3% of their household income for water — the international standard for affordable water service, Eckel said. Water rates for Baltimore customers have increased by 10% annually for the last three years, based on a schedule passed by the city Board of Estimates in 2019.
Eckel said Food and Water Watch expects Water4All to increase revenue to the city as residents receive more affordable bills. Currently, most customers who receive bills they cannot afford don’t pay at all, Eckel said.
Still, affordable water advocates have concerns about the Water4All program as it is being implemented. For instance, tenants who qualify for assistance will receive preloaded debit cards with the amount of their savings. The federal government considers that taxable income, and recipients of the program will receive 1099 forms from the government at the year, Eckel said.
“This goes against the premise of the program,” Eckel said. “It’s not affordable if we’re taxing that.”
Bentley said city officials are willing to work with water advocates to come up with a solution to the tax issue, but concerns about the start of the program being overdue led the administration to implement it as is, he said.
“We understand the complaint from the advocates that it’s being treated as taxable income,” Bentley said. “We just haven’t figured out a way around that one yet.”
Latest Politics
Water4All replaces Baltimore’s existing BH20 Assists and BH20 Plus assistance programs, which were closed to applicants in July. Applicants to Water4All can apply for assistance retroactively dating back to that month, Bentley said.