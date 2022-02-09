Audit: Baltimore doesn’t know how much water customers were charged; not collecting overdue bills

Baltimore’s Department of Public Works has long been plagued by water billing system problems. In 2012, for example, a city audit of billing errors found the department overcharged thousands of customers by at least $9 million combined. More issues have emerged in the years since. In 2019, it was revealed the city had not billed the Ritz-Carlton Residences in the Inner Harbor for $2.3 million in water used since 2007. The city law department still is working to resolve that matter.