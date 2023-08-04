Baltimore to begin issuing credits totaling $15M for overdue pandemic water bills

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore will begin next week handing out $15 million worth of credits toward unpaid water bills accrued by customers who experienced financial hardship during the pandemic.

The forgiveness program is being funded by the state’s Water Assistance Relief Program which awarded the city funds for the program in April. On Wednesday, Baltimore’s Board of Estimates accepted the grant on the city’s behalf, clearing the way for the funds to be distributed.

“I cannot stress how much of a difference this is going to make for so many of our customers providing them with some much needed relief and peace of mind,” Mayor Brandon Scott said during a news conference Wednesday.

Customers in Baltimore and Baltimore County, which is served by the city’s water system, will be eligible for the credits. Users who have already been accepted to the city’s Water4All program or the state’s Low Income Household Water Assistance Program will be prioritized, said Jennifer Combs, spokeswoman for the Department of Public Works.

Selected customers will receive a full credit for the outstanding debt they accrued during the pandemic — Jan. 27, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2022.

Additional recipients will be selected from customers that qualify for low income housing or live in a qualified U.S. Census ZIP code group, Combs said.

Scott said customers who have been selected for the credits will receive a letter notifying them they are a recipient and will see a credit reflected on their next water bill.

Mohammed Rahman, the department’s chief business officer, told the Board of Estimates that residential customers owe just over $100 million in unpaid water bills accrued during the pandemic.

DPW was one of 19 water systems throughout the state that applied for and were awarded funding from the Maryland Water Assistance Relief Program. The funding was made available from Maryland’s State and Local Fiscal Relief Fund award under the American Rescue Plan Act.