Third time’s the charm? 200+ Baltimore voters to receive third ballot this election cycle due to redistricting error

Election officials are scrambling to get correct ballots to 267 Baltimore voters, including some residents of a senior living complex who will receive three ballots this election cycle, ahead of Tuesday’s primary after mistakenly mailing ballots to voters for the wrong district.

The error, a result of redistricting changes, affects voters who live on the borders of state legislative districts in north central and Northeast Baltimore. Most impacted are those who requested mail-in ballots and received an incorrect ballot before the error was discovered.

A broader group of about 1,100 voters who live in the areas also received incorrect voter registration cards that listed the wrong Election Day polling place. Corrected cards are being mailed to voters, state election officials said Friday.

For some, the ballots they are about to receive will be their third this election cycle. About 212 voters, all in north central Baltimore along the boundaries of the 40th and 41st state legislative districts, were originally sent ballots that were correct for their location.

Then election officials sent a notice to those same voters stating — mistakenly — that their original ballots were wrong. New, incorrect ballots were provided.

This week, officials again corrected their error, delivering a letter to the same 212 voters explaining another mistake had been made.

Ballots are being mailed to those voters and are expected to be received by Saturday, said Nikki Charlson, deputy administrator for the Maryland State Board of Elections.

The mistake affects three sets of addresses in north central Baltimore that were mistakenly placed in District 40 rather than District 41:

3457-3764 Dolfield Avenue;

600, 602, 604, 606, 612, 614, 616, 618, 620, 622, 700, 818, 826 and 830 W. 40th Street;

500, 502, 504, 506 W. University Parkway and even addresses between 506-582 W. University Parkway.

Included in that area is Roland Park Place, a senior living facility, where Baltimore Councilwoman Odette Ramos said residents have already received two ballots and are awaiting a third. Voting by mail was a popular option for residents, many of whom are less mobile, Ramos said. Now they’ll have to scramble to return ballots in time.

“It’s awful,” Ramos said.

Mail-in ballots previously cast by residents in the affected areas will not be counted. Charlson said voters are being asked to fill out only the newest ballots.

“We’re telling everyone, ‘Do this ballot,’” she said. “It’s just the safest way to do it.”

Charlson noted residents have the option to return mail-in ballots via drop boxes or by mail as long as they are postmarked on or before Election Day.

For affected voters who choose to vote in person, their polling place will have a list of impacted voters on hand. Provisional ballots will be issued, she said.

Another 55 voters in Northeast Baltimore who live on the border of the 45th state legislative district and district 43A will be receiving hand-delivered ballots this weekend, Charlson said. Officials found voters who live between 1500 and 2074 Woodbourne Avenue were also mistakenly sent the wrong ballots.

The error was not found until Thursday, Charlson explained, so Baltimore’s local board of elections will be hand delivering the mail-in ballots.

Officials found the error for the north central Baltimore voters prior to the start of early voting July 7, so no in-person voters cast incorrect ballots. However, 18 voters in the Woodbourne Avenue area participated in early voting and were given incorrect ballots. Their votes will be counted, Charlson said.

Armstead Jones, director of the Baltimore Board of Elections, blamed the short window between redistricting decisions and the election for the mistakes. Maryland’s election was delayed from June 28 to July 19 as court battles over redistricting played out. The July 19 date was not solidified until mid-April.

“You can’t do work in weeks that you’ve got to do in months,” Jones said. “These locations where it happened, seems like all of them are on the line for redistricting.”

“The numbers are not that great, but if any one person is somewhat disenfranchised, that’s a big deal to me,” Jones added.