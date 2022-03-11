Baltimore putting millions in federal funding toward vacant housing remediation following firefighter deaths

Baltimore will increase funding for the rehabilitation of vacant properties and other housing initiatives following the death of three city firefighters this year who were battling a blaze in a vacant rowhouse.
About $100 million will come from the city’s $641 million pot of federal American Rescue Plan money awarded to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Announced Friday on the one-year anniversary of the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act, nearly $40 million will be dedicated to eliminating and preventing blight through investments in targeted city redevelopment zones, housing upgrades for seniors and improving the city’s permit process to expedite redevelopment.
Another $58 million will be spent on “strategic capital investments” such as creating 170 affordable rental and owner-occupied units in Park Heights. The remaining $4 million will be dedicated to initiatives to keep residents in their homes and prevent vacant properties.
“We will use everything, every resource at our disposal to eliminate blight and ensure that our residents have access to resources that will keep longtime residents in their homes and foster anew homeownership in the residents of Baltimore, especially the Black middle class,” Scott said.
Scott and city housing officials were poised to announce an investment of American Rescue Plan funding into Baltimore’s housing stock late last year, but delayed the move after a fire claimed the lives of fire lieutenants Paul Butrim and Kelsey Sadler and paramedic/firefighter Kenny Lacayo.
The three died in January when a burning vacant home partially collapsed, trapping them inside. A fourth firefighter, John McMaster, was seriously injured in the blaze, which is among the deadliest in Baltimore’s history.
Following their deaths, Scott issued a directive for a 30-day review of all city agencies, calling on the agencies to provide an accounting of efforts to reduce the number of vacant properties and share ideas for enhancing those programs.
Vacant properties have been a persistent problem in Baltimore, where about 15,000 homes sit empty, posing a potential fire danger to city residents and emergency personnel.
The results of that study were 50 “actionable recommendations,” said City Administrator Chris Shorter, some of which were used to determine the recipients of city housing funding. Among the recommendations to be implemented: a further review of the city’s permitting process to make it easier to redevelop a vacant home, and expanded assistance for existing homeowners, particularly seniors, so homes do not fall into vacancy.
Scott called the city’s current permitting process “long outdated.”
Friday’s news conference was held in the city’s Uplands development, a vast swath of new construction in West Baltimore, once part of the Uplands Apartments complex. Redevelopment of the site, which includes mixed-income multi-apartment homes, rowhouses and free-standing houses, was begun in 2006 by then Mayor Martin O’Malley.
Scott and a host of other officials, including Congressman Kwesi Mfume and a half dozen members of City Council, stood against the backdrop of a fenced off, uncompleted portion of the development. Uplands is due to receive $12 million from the American Rescue Plan allocation to support a second phase of the development to include 150 units of affordable rental housing.
Scott said drivers on nearby Edmonson Avenue can expect to see apartments rise on the empty plot of land in the next few years.
Other neighborhoods that will be targeted for funds include Park Heights, O’Donnell Heights, Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello and Somerset and Perkins homes.
Democrat Mfume, speaking to a sizable crowd that included numerous housing advocates, recalled his swearing in as a member of Baltimore City Council 43 years ago. Eliminating blight was a priority then, he said, but some of the homes vacant then are still vacant today.
“It pains my heart to know 43 years later we still have to work on this issue,” he said.
Housing Commissioner Alice Kennedy called the infusion of American Rescue Plan funds “critical resources at a critical time.” In addition to the funding, Kennedy announced the creation of a program called Buy Into Baltimore, a new single-access point for potential buyers — homeowners or developers — to shop for city-owned vacant properties online.
City officials debuted a website for the program Friday.
“Let’s get started now,” she said, evoking cheers from the crowd.
Housing advocates in attendance were cautiously optimistic about the infusion of money into an issue they estimated would cost at least $1 billion to completely address.
Peter Bain, a member of the board of directors at Virtus Investment Partners, said Scott’s proposal builds on successful redevelopment efforts in other areas of the city, such as Greenmount West, which have eliminated vacant buildings without displacing residents.
“This is doable,” he said.
Pastor George Hopkins said he was pleased to see Scott coordinating with leaders who are already doing revitalization work on the ground.
“Part of it is not just the money. It’s the community leaders organizing everybody. Nobody is being displaced. The people who live in the community are part of the community,” he said. “That being a part of it gives us great hope.”