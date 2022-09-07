Baltimore transit equity group fails to convince judge to reverse city elections board decision on ballot petition

A Baltimore Circuit Court judge has ruled in favor of the Baltimore City Board of Elections, upholding the board’s decision to block a question about transit from appearing on city ballots this fall.

Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill ruled late Wednesday that the Baltimore Transit Equity Coalition failed to make its case for overturning the election board’s decision to dismiss its petition asking voters to establish a fund pushing for a regional transit authority. The group submitted 14,145 signatures in favor of the proposed ballot question — more than the 10,000 required by law — but more than 4,400 were deemed invalid by city election officials.

Fletcher-Hill said the coalition, represented in a hearing Wednesday afternoon by Samuel Jordan, the group’s president, had failed to submit enough evidence to show the election board’s decision should be reversed.

Jordan held up the signature of a noteworthy Baltimorean, former Mayor Sheila Dixon, as evidence the election board erred in dismissing the petition. A signature from Dixon, Baltimore’s mayor from 2007 to 2010 and a registered voter of the city, was dismissed by elections officials and marked “DI” for date issue. Jordan said he believed the signature was cast aside because Dixon did not include her birthdate, a category that is optional for petition signers.

Thomas Chapman, an attorney for the city election board, said Dixon’s petition was actually dismissed because her middle initial was not included. Dixon’s name on official voter registration logs includes her middle initial, and the law requires the petition to match, Chapman argued.

Even if Dixon’s signature was incorrectly excluded, Jordan did not provide evidence of other signatures that were incorrectly disqualified, Fletcher-Hill noted during the hearing.

Jordan said his group was crunched for time because the election board did not provide documents detailing the reasons for each rejected signature until Aug. 24.

“You’ve now had from the 24th until today, really yesterday, to file any factual showing, any evidentiary showing how 322 or more of these signatures are in fact valid, and all I have is an argument about one,” Fletcher-Hill said.

Jordan said he expected a later hearing to be held where evidence would be submitted.

“We still have not gotten judicial review,” Jordan said.

“This is the hearing. This is your judicial review,” Fletcher-Hall said.

“We dispute and will continue to dispute if that’s your ruling,” Jordan said. “There are immense inequities at play here that were put in place by the defendant.”

In his ruling, Fletcher-Hill said Jordan’s misunderstanding of the procedure was “unfortunate.”

“The court does not have the luxury of time in an election dispute where the ballot must be finalized in the time-sensitive process leading to early voting and Election Day,” he said.

Fletcher-Hill’s ruling noted one significant misgiving about his decision. During Wednesday’s hearing, held virtually, Jordan submitted a signature sheet containing Dixon’s signature. Four of the five signatures it contained were disqualified and marked “date issue.” Only one, a signer who provided a birthdate, was not.

“It is striking,” the judge wrote. “The court notes from the Board’s proper submissions that a total of 158 signatures were invalidated based on the ‘DI’ code, although the court has no way of knowing if any other pages show a similar pattern.”

The coalition, formed to advocate for the completion of the Red Line light rail that was canceled by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, had hoped to ask voters if they wanted to establish a fund promoting “enabling legislation” to create a Baltimore Regional Transportation Authority.

A deadline to begin printing ballots for voters across the state loomed during Wednesday’s hearing. The Maryland State Board of Elections voted Wednesday to extend deadlines to certify and display ballots by two days — until Thursday — to accommodate the legal challenge playing out in Baltimore as well as another in Montgomery County.

Ballot printing is still slated to begin as early as Friday.