Baltimore expected to OK $1 million in workers' compensation to Det. Suiter family; $250,000 in GTTF settlements

Baltimore’s spending board is expected to approve nearly $1 million in workers’ compensation benefits to the family of the late Baltimore Police Detective Sean Suiter, as well as settlements to nine individuals who allege they were victimized by members of the department’s corrupt Gun Trace Task Force.
If approved, the Board of Estimates, which meets on Wednesday, will pay $900,000 to Suiter’s family and $253,000 combined to the nine claimants.
The payouts come as the fallout from the Gun Trace Task Force scandal continues to unspool. In all, some 20 individuals have reached settlement agreements with Baltimore, with the terms of the other agreements to be announced in the coming weeks.
Suiter’s family has been wrangling for the settlement deal for years. The detective, found dead in November 2017 while on assignment with a partner, had been scheduled to testify before a grand federal jury the next day about an evidence-planting incident related to the Gun Trace Task Force scandal. Though his death was initially ruled a homicide, an independent panel later determined that he had likely taken his own life with a shot to the head using his gun.
Still, his death remains an open homicide investigation by both the Baltimore Police Department and the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office. The spending board’s agenda notes that his death “is still the subject of much conjecture and speculation,” and the settlement value reflects the dependency benefits available to his wife and daughter, who was a minor at the time.
Last week, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, who was not involved in the process, said in a statement that the settlement “is the right thing to do,” and does not preclude the ongoing investigation into Suiter’s death.
Meanwhile, it is still unknown how much the city will ultimately dole out to the 20 individuals who have sued the Baltimore Police Department and its former members, but the nine deals slated to go through on Wednesday range from amounts as low as $11,000 to a high of $70,000.
More than a dozen of the corrupt officers have been arrested or convicted as part of a sweeping federal criminal investigation dating back to 2009 for incidents ranging from theft and robbery to evidence planting and drug dealing. The convicted officers are serving sentences of seven to 25 years in federal prison. Their misconduct has led to dozens of lawsuits and claims, and hundreds of criminal charges have been dropped or overturned as a result of the distrust of the officers.
“The Law Department believes these settlements to be in the best interest of both the City and the plaintiffs who may have been harmed by the misconduct of former GTTF members,” according to the spending board agenda.
Acting City Solicitor Dana Moore has moved to make all the settlements public via the spending board agenda, regardless of the amount, as a way to enhance transparency, according to the agenda. Transactions less than $25,000 do not have to be publicized by the Board of Estimates.
This week’s agenda also outlines a series of staff positions proposed to be added to the Baltimore City Council president’s office: one operations officer, three operations specialists and five staff assistants, with salaries ranging from $47,439 to $102,202.
Young has previously levied a nonessential hiring freeze meant to stabilize the loss of revenue during the coronavirus pandemic, and recently announced plans to layoff more than 60 workers within the Baltimore Department of Public Works. The city agency has struggled to keep pace with the conditions imposed by the pandemic, and halted recycling services earlier this summer through at least Nov. 1 to focus on the trash pickup backlog.
In a statement, Young said the new positions would help create a more competent, transparent and effective council. Current City Council President Brandon Scott, the Democratic nominee for mayor, opposes the additions.
“These historic policy shifts require a corresponding investment in human capital infrastructure to meet the necessary challenge of administering more balanced governance between the Mayor and City Council,” Young said. “For the Council President to push for these legislative reforms on the one hand, while leaving the cupboard bare on the other hand is simply unconscionable. There is no other way to describe his behavior in response to my investment in a more transparent and equitable city governance structure.”
Scott could not immediately be reached for comment.
Baltimore Del. Nick Mosby won the Democratic primary in June for the City Council president position and is likely to take over after the Nov. 3 general election. The former City Council member has declined to answer questions about a $45,000 federal tax lien filed in February that was first made public Oct. 13.