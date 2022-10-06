Term-limit foes want Baltimore’s elected officials to serve more, not less time in office to get things done

Veteran political advisor Larry Gibson speaks at a press conference urging a no vote on the term limit Question K ballot initiative in the upcoming election. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

A proposed charter amendment that would establish term limits for Baltimore elected officials is facing an opposition campaign organized by a group of local civic leaders.

Led by attorney and University of Maryland professor Larry Gibson, several groups, including the Baltimore NAACP and local American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, rallied Thursday outside Baltimore City Hall against a proposed amendment appearing on ballots in November.

Advertisement

Holding signs that read “Vote no on Question K,” the opponents argued term limits would destabilize the city’s government and hamper the ability of elected officials to enact meaningful policy.

“We look at the dynamics of Baltimore’s political history,” said Martin Montgomery of the Ministers Vicinity Conference of Baltimore. “The most effective change and a lot of the great initiatives that have been implemented have been implemented by leaders that have had multiple terms to hold office.”

Advertisement

Question K, one of 11 questions on the ballot this fall, will ask voters to amend the city’s charter to limit the mayor, council members, council president and comptroller to two terms of four years each. The cap would not begin until 2024, and the count of terms would start that year — even for longtime officeholders. Also, officials could serve in different offices over the course of their careers, as long as they abide by a two-term limit for each office.

Veteran political advisor Larry Gibson speaks at a press conference urging a no vote on the term limit Question K ballot initiative in the upcoming election. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Opponents of Question K argued Wednesday that the proposal is a solution to a problem Baltimore does not have. The city’s current mayor, comptroller, council president and the majority of City Council have served two or fewer terms.

That hasn’t always been the case. Democrat William Donald Schaefer, the mayor who championed transformational projects such as the development of Harborplace, served four terms. Thomas D’Alesandro Jr., the patriarch of the D’Alesandro political family of Democrats, and Democrat Kurt Schmoke, Baltimore’s first Black elected mayor, each served three terms as mayor.

If anything, Baltimore has seen too much turnover in recent years, argued Gibson. He noted that four mayors have held office in Baltimore in the last decade. Top city department heads also have cycled through their positions quickly as a result, he said.

“Baltimore has had too much turnover, too much instability,” he said. “And along comes Question K, which seems to be geared to making things worse.”

History suggests opponents of the ballot question face an uphill battle to defeat it. In the past two decades, only one ballot question among the hundreds put to city voters has been voted down.

Term limits also have proven popular nationwide. A wave of state legislatures adopted term limits between 1990 and 1992, and decades later, voters almost always approve them when asked to consider the idea, said Seth Masket, a professor of political science and director of the Center on American Politics at the University of Denver.

[ The Baltimore Sun Voter Guide ]

Question K also has the support of at least one man with deep pockets: David Smith, chairman of Hunt Valley-based Sinclair Broadcast Group. Sinclair operates 185 television stations in 86 markets, including WBFF-TV, known as Fox 45, in Baltimore.

Advertisement

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. >

Smith put $385,000 toward a petition drive this year to get term limits and a question that would have created recall elections on the ballot for voters to consider. Only the term limits question collected the 10,000 signatures necessary to secure a ballot spot.

Supporters of Question K gathered in front of City Hall last week to kick off a campaign lobbying city voters in favor of term limits. David Nevins, a public relations professional working on the effort, said then that proponents will hold rallies and public information sessions as well as invest in advertising. Nevins said he hopes to fund the effort with help from a variety of donors, including Smith.

Asked who will financially support the opposition to Question K, Gibson said he expects participating groups such as the NAACP, the ministers conference and AFSCME to do their own organizing and outreach to members. Gibson said he personally paid for signs that recently appeared in the city, reading: “Stop FoxTV attack on Baltimore. Vote against Question K.”

Joshua Harris, vice president of the Baltimore NAACP, said his group plans to distribute literature, do a social media push and staff polls in opposition to the ballot question.

“It’s our duty and responsibility to make sure we’re educating voters,” he said. “I want to see new people in office, but not at the risk of getting things done.”

Glenn Middleton, president of AFSCME Local 67, said his group and another AFSCME local representing state workers plan to leverage their collective 10,000 employees in Baltimore to fight the ballot question. Middleton’s wife is Sharon Green Middleton, Baltimore City Council’s vice president and the longest-serving member of council, who is currently serving her fourth full term.

Advertisement

Also this fall voters will be asked whether they want to return city police to local control, whether they want to reorganize the board that oversees the city inspector general and whether they want to create a fund to supplement rewards for crime tips.