Sinclair chairman gives another $140,000 to Question K term limit effort in Baltimore, increasing total spending to $525,000

Sinclair Broadcast Group chairman David Smith has given another $140,000 to the effort to create term limits for Baltimore elected officials, bringing his total investment in the ballot question to $525,000, campaign finance reports show.

Smith, whose local Sinclair affiliate Fox 45 is often critical of the city’s top elected officials, made the contribution on Sept. 29, days after supporters including Rev. Alvin Hathaway, Marvin “Doc” Cheatham and former mayoral candidate Robert Wallace gathered in front of City Hall to kick off a campaign promoting term limits.

Advertisement

Although supporters said at the time they were seeking donations from a number of sources, Smith was the only contributor since August to the People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement, the political committee backing the initiative.

Dubbed Question K, the ballot question will ask voters to amend the city’s charter to limit the mayor, council members, council president and comptroller to two terms of four years each. The cap would not begin until 2024, and the count of terms would start that year — even for longtime officeholders. Also, officials could serve in different offices over the course of their careers, as long as they abide by a two-term limit for each office.

Advertisement

The question is one of two promoted by the People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement. The committee also collected signatures in hopes of getting a question on the ballot that would have established recall elections, a topic Fox 45 has reported on repeatedly. The recall question failed to get the 10,000 signatures necessary to appear on the ballot.

The committee spent all of Smith’s initial $385,000 investment on consulting firm Rowland Strategies and law firm DLA Piper. The group’s latest report, which covers Aug. 24 to Oct. 9, shows $74,166 in spending, split between communications firm Nevins & Associates and DLA Piper. The committee has $64,188 on hand. Its next filing is due Oct. 28.

Opponents of Question K have emerged in recent weeks, headed by attorney and University of Maryland professor Larry Gibson. At a rally in front of Baltimore City Hall earlier this month that included representatives from the Baltimore NAACP and local American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Gibson said he personally paid for signs that have appeared across the city that read: “Stop FoxTV attack on Baltimore. Vote against Question K.”

Public records show a political committee called Vote No Question K was created Saturday by Mark Anthony Montgomery, a pastor with the Ministers Vicinity Conference of Baltimore who spoke at the anti-Question K rally. Because the committee was created after the Friday deadline to file campaign finance reports, no reports have been submitted by the group.

Question K opponents argue term limits would destabilize the city’s government and hamper the ability of elected officials to enact meaningful policy.

The term limit question is one of 11 local questions that will appear on the ballots of city voters this fall. Voters also are being asked whether they want to return to local control of city police, whether they want to reorganize the board that oversees the city inspector general and to create a fund to supplement rewards for crime tips.