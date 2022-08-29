Baltimore Deputy Mayor Ted Carter resigns following suspension

Baltimore’s deputy mayor for community and economic development, who was recently suspended from his position, has resigned effective immediately.

Ted Carter, a member of Mayor Brandon Scott’s executive team since early 2021, submitted his resignation Monday. Carter had been suspended for eight days due to a complaint lodged against him, according to sources not authorized to discuss a personnel matter.

Carter was due to return to work Monday, according to an automatic reply from his city email stating he would be out of the office from Aug. 17 to Aug. 29.

Monica Lewis, spokeswoman for Scott, said Bukola Rashedat Hammed-Owens will serve as the primary point of contact in Carter’s absence. A LinkedIn account for Hammed-Owens describes her as an operations officer for the city’s Department of Housing and Community Development,

“Mayor Scott thanks Mr. Carter for his service to the city and appreciates his decision to not allow any distractions to prevent the advancement of this crucial work,” Lewis said in a prepared statement. “Mayor Scott will be naming a permanent replacement in the near future and knows that this administration’s efforts to drive equitable community development during this transition will continue unabated.”

Officials declined to release Carter’s resignation letter, saying it was a personnel matter. Scott and his staff have declined to comment on the nature of the complaint against Carter.

Carter, formerly the chief economic development and business officer for Cuyahoga County, Ohio, was tapped by Scott as one of several deputy mayors in his administration.

As deputy mayor for community and economic development, Carter, who was paid $210,000 annually, oversaw 14 agencies responsible for neighborhood development and revitalization, including housing, planning, workforce, tourism and economic development. He served on the East Baltimore Development Initiative Board, the Baltimore Development Corporation and Visit Baltimore, and is a member of the City’s Planning Commission.

From 1997 to 2000, Carter served as deputy assistant secretary for management operations for the President Bill Clinton’s Treasury Department. He also worked on Clinton’s reelection campaign.

In Cuyahoga, Ohio’s second-largest county and home to Cleveland, Carter managed a five-year economic development plan and led the county’s economic and workforce development efforts. Carter also worked for the city of Jacksonville, Florida.