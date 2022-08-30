Departed Baltimore deputy mayor Ted Carter says he was ‘appropriate and ethical’ on the job

Ted Carter, a member of Mayor Brandon Scott’s executive team who resigned this week following a suspension, is defending his behavior on the job.

Carter, the city’s deputy mayor for community and economic development, resigned Monday, the day he was to return from an eight-day suspension prompted by an unspecified complaint against him. Scott and numerous members of his staff have declined to comment on the nature of the suspension, saying it is a personnel matter.

Speaking exclusively to The Baltimore Sun, Carter said “legal considerations” limit his ability to discuss the complaint against him, but he said he acted professionally in the office.

“I am steadfast in my belief that my professional conduct and actions during my 16-month tenure in Baltimore were appropriate and ethical,” Carter said.

Carter joined Scott’s team in April 2021, overseeing 14 agencies responsible for neighborhood development and revitalization, including housing, planning, workforce, tourism and economic development. He served on the boards of the East Baltimore Development Initiative, the Baltimore Development Corporation and Visit Baltimore, and is a member of the City’s Planning Commission.

Carter, whose family relocated to Baltimore in May, was suspended beginning Aug. 17. Carter submitted his resignation this week.

“My wife and I have reflected rigorously over the last few weeks on the events leading up to and including my resignation,” he said. “While unfortunate, and regrettable, we believe that this was the best option for all parties.”

“I look forward to supporting Mayor’s Scott agenda as a private citizen and supporting the Baltimore City residents,” he added.

Scott’s spokeswoman Monica Lewis issued a statement Monday thanking Carter for his service to the city. The mayor “appreciates his decision to not allow any distractions to prevent the advancement of this crucial work,” she said.

A replacement for Carter will be named shortly, Lewis said. Bukola Rashedat Hammed-Owens, an operations officer for the city’s Department of Housing and Community Development, will serve as the primary point of contact in Carter’s absence, she said.

Officials declined to release Carter’s resignation letter, saying it was a personnel matter.

Nancy Vanhecke, who briefly worked for Carter as an executive assistant, described him as an “amazing” boss who sought and respected her opinions. Vanhecke said she was matched with the job by a temp agency. The position, which also involved serving as executive assistant to the city’s chief of staff and deputy chief of staff, was meant to be temporary and had no benefits, she said.

Vanhecke, who was referred to The Sun by Carter, said she left after nearly a month for a permanent position in her field.

Another former member of Carter’s staff who requested anonymity to avoid jeopardizing her employment described Carter as “very demanding.” Staff members were expected to be on call at all hours, said the employee, who worked with multiple members of the mayor’s executive staff.

Carter’s high expectations seemed to push other employees away, she said, and the ensuing staffing crunch made him more demanding.

Carter acknowledged that he is demanding as a superior and was aware that some thought his expectations were too high.

“Part of that was under-resourcing, part of that was my own desire,” he said. “I don’t look at this as a job. I look at this as a calling.”

“I have high expectations and am very mission-focused,” Carter said. “My learning from this … is I led at times like we were in a non-COVID environment. We’re not firefighters and public safety professionals, but people count on us.”

Formerly the chief economic development and business officer for Cuyahoga County, Ohio, Carter, who was paid $210,000 annually, was tapped by Scott as one of several deputy mayors in his administration.

In Cuyahoga, Ohio’s second-largest county and home to Cleveland, Carter managed a five-year economic development plan and led the county’s economic and workforce development efforts. Carter also worked for the city of Jacksonville, Florida.

From 1997 to 2000, Carter served as deputy assistant secretary for management operations for President Bill Clinton’s Treasury Department. He also worked on Clinton’s reelection campaign.