Under pressure from advocates, Baltimore to remove owner-occupied homes from annual tax sale

Baltimore will remove owner-occupied homes from the city’s annual tax sale — subtracting about 40% of the properties with liens that were slated to go to auction this month due to unpaid taxes and fees.
The decision, to be announced by Democratic Mayor Brandon Scott on Monday afternoon, came amid mounting pressure from advocates to cancel the May 17 sale or remove homeowners from the process amid an economic crisis created by measures to control the coronavirus pandemic.
The city schedules a tax lien certificate sale each May to collect on past-due property taxes or other delinquent charges. Investors purchase the liens from the city during an online auction. Those investors can then collect the debts, with interest. If they’re not paid, buyers could eventually foreclose on the properties.
Before Monday’s announcement, about 6,000 properties were slated to be included in the 2021 sale. Those included commercial properties, as well as rental homes and those occupied by their owners. Properties in Maryland go to tax sale if they owe more than $750 in back taxes.
Daniel Ramos, deputy city administrator, said Scott is committed to reforming the tax sale process, but the pandemic hastened the need.
“This is important no matter what, but in particular during a pandemic where there’s been real economic damage to folks,” he said. “This is not a time to put folks in housing instability.”
The move will, however, create a budget hole for the city, which has already seen revenues sapped by the pandemic and incurred millions of dollars in new expenses. Baltimore typically receives about $20 million from a tax sale. About $12 million to $15 million was expected to be realized this year, a projection based on last year’s sale amid the pandemic.
The removal of owner-occupied properties will cost the city $6 million to $9 million in revenue, Ramos said. Officials are not sure how they will make up that difference, which will be added to a deficit already expected for the 2021 fiscal year that ends June 30.
Ramos said the city is exploring ways to use some of the $670 million allotted to Baltimore from the federal American Rescue Plan, although the funds cannot be used to backfill for tax credits, reductions in rates, rebates or major changes in policy or law. Ernst and Young, an accounting group hired by the city to assist with managing its federal assistance during the pandemic, is exploring the question with federal officials, Ramos said.
The city would also have the option of drawing additional money from its rainy day fund, a move that’s already likely to be necessary to balance the 2021 budget in June. Officials used $8 million from the fund to close out 2020.
As of February, Baltimore had a $59 million deficit for 2021, although that included funds city officials hope to recoup from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for COVID-19 expenses.
Critics of the tax sale argue the process is predatory. During a March rally in front of City Hall, advocates for canceling the sale said elderly homeowners, in particular, fell behind during the pandemic and can’t pay lump sum bills because of medical costs. Longtime homeowners are more likely to have paid off their mortgages, and therefore no longer pay property taxes monthly via an escrow account. Such older homeowners can face a large tax bill at once.
“It’s not that people don’t want to pay. It is that they haven’t been able to pay,” Democratic Councilwoman Odette Ramos said at the rally. “We have to work with our homeowners.”
She and nine of her 14 fellow council members signed a letter earlier this year to Scott and Finance Director Henry Raymond urging them to delay the sale or, as a compromise, remove homeowners’ properties from the auction.
Then-Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, a Democrat, delayed the 2020 tax sale due to the pandemic, but it ultimately proceeded last July.
Daniel Ramos said the option of delaying the sale this year “didn’t meet the mayor’s commitment to make sure no one lost their home from the tax sale.” Scott pledged to protect homeowners in his State of the City address in March.
Odette Ramos, who represents North Baltimore, said she was “pleased with the level of commitment the administration has shown on this issue.” The councilwoman said there will be legislative reforms needed at the state or local level to further reform the process, but she called Scott’s decision a “great first step.”
“I think that their solution gets to just about everybody,” she said. “I’m really thrilled that they took this issue as seriously as many of us have for a very long time.”
In 2019, the General Assembly passed legislation barring the city from sending homes to tax sale solely based upon delinquent water bills. Baltimore’s water billing system has been fraught with problems, including numerous instances of overbilling.