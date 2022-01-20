Ivan Bates, challenger for Baltimore state’s attorney, reports $361,707 raised; Marilyn Mosby, Roya Hanna have yet to file

Public attention has turned to the race for Baltimore state’s attorney after the announcement last week of criminal charges against Mosby, the city’s state’s attorney since 2015. Mosby is accused of lying to prematurely withdraw thousands of dollars from her city retirement account, then using the funds to purchase two vacation homes in Florida. Prosecutors said she claimed she had faced financial hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic to complete the withdrawal, when in fact she had received a raise during that time period.