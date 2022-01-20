Ivan Bates, challenger for Baltimore state’s attorney, reports $361,707 raised; Marilyn Mosby, Roya Hanna have yet to file

Ivan Bates, one of two Democrats challenging Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby for her seat, has nearly $226,000 on hand heading into election year, $40,000 more than he had ahead of his previous bid for the office.
Bates, a defense attorney who ran for state’s attorney in 2018, reported raising $361,707 over the last year in a campaign finance report filed Wednesday. Of that, $128,000 was self-financed by a loan Bates made to the campaign.
Bates was the only candidate in the race to file a finance report as of 8 p.m. Wednesday evening. The reports, which detail spending and fundraising over the last year, are not due until midnight.
Public attention has turned to the race for Baltimore state’s attorney after the announcement last week of criminal charges against Mosby, the city’s state’s attorney since 2015. Mosby is accused of lying to prematurely withdraw thousands of dollars from her city retirement account, then using the funds to purchase two vacation homes in Florida. Prosecutors said she claimed she had faced financial hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic to complete the withdrawal, when in fact she had received a raise during that time period.
Mosby, who has pledged to fight the charges and decried the indictment as a political attack, has not formally announced a bid for re-election. She has, however, been raising money for her campaign. Defense attorney Roya Hanna has also announced her intention to run in September. All are Democrats. The primary for the race will be held June 28.
In an interview with The Baltimore Sun, Bates touted raising nearly as much money in the seven weeks following his most recent campaign announcement as he did in a year’s time ahead of his last run. He chalked up that support to what he described a desire for a new direction in the state’s attorney’s office and his attention during his campaign to stemming violence.
“One thing that I get from people, they want change. They really want change,” Bates said. “They want someone to focus on crime. My whole focus is going to be on crime.”
More than a dozen donors made the maximum $6,000 contribution to Bates’s campaign, including Alex Smith, founder and president of Atlas Restaurant Group. Donations were also made by four members of the Paterakis family, each of whom gave $4,000. Frederick Smith, vice president of Sinclair Broadcast Group, contributed $1,000.
Bates touted endorsements from former Mayor Sheila Dixon, a Democrat whose convictions on perjury and embezzlement charges led to her resignation from office in 2010, and Mosby’s predecessor, Democratic State’s Attorney Gregg Bernstein. Dixon ran for mayor again in 2020, narrowly losing the primary in deep blue Baltimore to Brandon Scott.
Bernstein contributed $1,000 to Bates campaign. There wasn’t a donation with Dixon’s name in Bates’ latest campaign finance report.
Law firms in Baltimore and beyond were well represented among Bates’ donors. Attorneys from the Venable firm, Greenberg Law Office, the Heyman Law Firm, Kadish & Kadish, Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr, Cozen O’Connor and Brown, Goldstein & Levy all made contributions.
Despite announcing his candidacy in November, Bates has spent little on the race thus far, his report shows. In October, he spent $7,500 on polling for the race. He also repaid $125,000 in loans leftover from his 2018 bid for office to Jack Luetkemeyer of Continental Realty Corporation.
While her report has not yet been filed, Hanna tried to temper expectations for her fundraising in an interview with The Baltimore Sun on Wednesday.
“I think it’s very early,” she said. “I’m not really a politician. I’ve been getting my name out there. But it’s slow and still very early in the race.”