ACLU sues Baltimore Police over contract for private planes to survey city for photographic evidence of crime

The American Civil Liberties Union and its Maryland branch are suing the Baltimore Police Department over a controversial plan to fly surveillance planes over the city, the group announced Thursday.
The surveillance contract, narrowly approved last week by the city’s Board of Estimates, authorizes a pilot program to collect images of the city over a six-month period to help investigate murders, nonfatal shootings, armed robberies and carjackings.
Texas philanthropists Laura and John Arnold, through their organization Arnold Ventures, will pay for three planes, their pilots, analysts and hanger space, as well as grants to help researchers study whether the program is having an impact on Baltimore’s violent crime rate. The city has had more than 300 homicides annually for the last five years.
The technology is capable of capturing images of 32 square miles of the city for a minimum of 40 hours a week.
In the lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court, the ACLU argues the surveillance system is a threat to the right to privacy and free association under the First and Fourth amendments of the U.S. Constitution.
The group asked a federal judge for an injunction to block the program from operating, according to a news release.
The lawsuit was filed on on behalf of Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle, a grassroots think tank; Erricka Bridgeford, co-founder of the Baltimore Ceasefire 365 project, and Kevin James, a community organizer and hip-hop musician.
The ACLU objected last week as the board weighed the plan, chastising city officials for considering it during the new coronavirus outbreak. Baltimore residents, like those in the rest of Maryland, are under a stay-at-home order in response to the rapidly spreading virus.
“We’re going to start a study of this technology’s effectiveness when the entire city and state is on mandatory lockdown?” ACLU attorney David Rocah asked during the Board of Estimates meeting. “Virtually none of the data collected now would be usable.”
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, who was publicly skeptical about the plan in the past, advocated last week for the planes, arguing the pilot program is needed to determine whether the technology could help reduce crime.
Harrison said data from the planes will be stored for 45 days, unless it is needed for an investigation. The planes can’t be used for real-time surveillance, only to look back, and no one will be arrested solely based on images produced by the planes, he said.
The NAACP Legal Defense Fund has also been critical of the plane plan, arguing it would do little to build public confidence in the police department and raises constitutional questions, particularly in relationship to the 14th Amendment, which prohibits discriminatory actions based on race.
The Board of Estimates approved the plan by a 3-2 vote. The contract allows the planes to begin flying this month.