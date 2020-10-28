Baltimore spending board approves 9 new positions in council president’s office despite Scott’s objections

Baltimore’s spending board approved Wednesday the additions of nine staff positions to the council president’s office, despite objections from City Council President Brandon Scott.
Scott’s opposition set off a fiery exchange between him and outgoing Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, who proposed the staff additions.
The item passed on a vote of 3-2, with Scott and Comptroller Joan Pratt opposed and Young, acting City Solicitor Dana Moore and acting Department of Public Works Director Matthew W. Garbark in favor. Both Scott and Pratt argued that the general economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic and an impending revenue shortage do not lend themselves to the creation of jobs within an already robust office.
Young called Scott’s objections “disingenuous and dangerous,” saying that the Democratic nominee for mayor knows better than anyone that the office is understaffed and opposes the objection solely for “expediency.”
“I disagree with the process of how this is being done,” replied Scott, who questioned why the board should approve a request to beef up his office made from outside the office.
The showdown highlights the friction between the two Democrats as they brace for a transition of power from one generation to the next. Scott, whose “New Way Forward” mayoral platform stresses city government efficiency, an elimination of corruption and smart spending, urged the board to consider Baltimore’s fiscal challenges before approving the item.
It also comes after Young levied a nonessential hiring freeze to stabilize the city’s loss of revenue during the coronavirus pandemic, and he recently announced plans to layoff more than 60 workers within the Baltimore Department of Public Works. But Young said these new positions would help create a more competent, transparent and effective council, and accused Scott of pushing "for legislative reforms on the one hand, while leaving the cupboard bare on the other hand.”
“It’s unconscionable,” said Young. “I don’t understand why you’re doing this.”
Pratt, in her objection, said it did not make sense for the board to create the new positions without allowing the incoming council president to review the office and make the request himself. Del. Nick Mosby, the Democratic nominee for the position, is likely to win the general election in a city where Democratic voters heavily outnumber Republicans.
“If the city is going to make new positions now it should be for trash removal and public health support,” Pratt said. “Today’s personnel actions are premature and I question whether they’re in the best interest of our city’s resources."
Young, who served as City Council president for about a decade before stepping in as mayor in 2019, made the case that the council’s second in command needs a more robust staff to serve the people. He and Quinton Herbert, director of the department of human resources in the mayor’s office, said the staff positions would be created out of the city’s general funds, and the budget office already confirmed the funds' availability.
He also said he had hoped to make the transition of power easier for both the incoming council president and the next mayor.
Still, Scott made clear that the request did not stem from his office.
“This is a very unwise time to be doing this,” Scott said, adding that the city must prepare to tighten its belt for future education reforms proposed by the Maryland General Assembly’s Kirwan Commission as well as the constraints imposed by the pandemic.
Latest Politics
On Wednesday, the Board of Estimates also approved nearly $1 million in workers' compensation benefits to the family of late police Detective Sean Suiter, as well as settlements to nine individuals from cases related to the department’s Gun Trace Task Force.