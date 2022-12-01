Sam Cogen, Baltimore’s first new sheriff in 30-plus years, ending policy of posting eviction notices on shared doors

Sam Cogen, Baltimore's new sheriff, campaigns for the job with supporters in July. (Emily Opilo / Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore will end a long-standing policy of posting eviction notices on shared or exterior doors to apartment buildings when sheriff’s deputies are unable to get inside, Sheriff Sam Cogen announced Thursday in his first policy change since taking office a day earlier.

The new policy takes effect Friday.

Advertisement

The old policy, upheld by John Anderson, the city’s sheriff of 33 years, was the subject of a fight between the office and the members of Baltimore City Council this year as the group debated the office’s proposed budget.

During a hearing in June, multiple council members argued the procedure contradicts a 2001 opinion issued by then Attorney General Joseph Curran. That opinion, issued at Anderson’s request, states that eviction notices are to be placed on the property being repossessed, specifically the individual apartment, absent “extraordinary circumstances.”

Advertisement

Anderson and his deputies defended the practice. “It’s an opinion. That’s not a law,” one deputy told council members during the hearing.

Councilman Ryan Dorsey, a Democrat who offered sharp criticism of the existing posting policy, called ending it a good step for a 21st Century sheriff’s office.

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. >

“This is such an obvious thing that could be improved, and it was just such a baffling point of noncompliance with the previous sheriff,” he said.

“Tenants certainly deserve the respect of being treated with the level of care for proper communication that the law actually requires,” Dorsey added.

Cogen also campaigned on a promise of connecting city residents with more services as they go through an eviction process. And he pledged to check all landlords seeking an eviction against city rental license records to ensure landlords are legally renting their properties. Anderson’s administration admitted during budget hearings that such checks are not routine.

Cogen was sworn in Wednesday by outgoing Clerk of Courts Marilyn Bentley. He said he made arrangements to be sworn in as quickly as possible after multiple attempts to arrange a transition committee with Anderson and his staff were ignored.

Cogen said he was sworn in around 2 p.m. and shortly afterward approached the executive secretary in the sheriff’s office to request keys for the office. Anderson was sitting at the front desk, Cogen said.

Advertisement

“It was a peaceful transfer,” Cogen said. “He was in the office. We didn’t speak, and he got a ride home.”

Sabrina Tapp-Harper, a major for the office who served as a spokeswoman under Anderson, said Anderson retired from the position effective Thursday.