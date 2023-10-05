Former Baltimore City Councilwoman Shannon Sneed creates committee for council president run

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Shannon Sneed, the runner-up in 2020′s race for Baltimore City Council president, has created a campaign fundraising committee in support of another run for the council presidency.

Sneed, a member of the City Council from 2016 to 2020 representing East Baltimore, left political office in 2020 after her failed bid for council president. That year she earned 29.4% of the vote in a seven-candidate field, trailing now-Council President Nick Mosby by 14,950 votes.

She has since worked as a regional director for U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat. In 2022, Sneed ran alongside Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Perez as his running mate. Perez ultimately lost the race to now-Gov. Wes Moore.

State records show Sneed created a campaign committee Monday with the purpose of raising money for a council president run. She has not, however, filed candidacy paperwork necessary to declare herself a candidate in the race. Sneed told the Sun she is still exploring the idea of running, but has not made a final decision.

“I want to make sure I dot all my i’s and cross all my t’s,” she said. “It’s just hard on your family.”

Were Sneed to enter the race, her presence would increase competition for Mosby who announced in March that he would run for a second term in the position. Councilman Zeke Cohen, who has represented District 1 since 2016, has also announced a bid for the office. All three are Democrats.

Mosby, a former state delegate, city councilman and native of West Baltimore, assumed the council presidency in 2020, but has been dogged by several investigations during his time in office.

A federal probe into the financial dealings of Mosby and his wife, former State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, was revealed within the council president’s first few months in office. Nick Mosby has not been charged with anything, but Marilyn Mosby is charged with perjury and making false statements related to early withdrawals from her city retirement account and the purchase of two Florida houses. Her trial is set for November.

Last year, the Baltimore Board of Ethics found Nick Mosby violated city ethics law in connection with a legal-defense fund set up on behalf of the political power couple. The board found and a Baltimore Circuit Court judge upheld that Mosby indirectly solicited donations to the fund and failed to disclose its existence on his annual ethics filing.

While he has made his intention to run again clear, the council president has failed to raise any campaign money since taking office, a potential signal of political weakness. A January report showed his campaign had $14,539 in the bank. Cohen’s campaign reported a hefty balance of $372,351 in its January report.

Cohen is a Massachusetts native who has been representing Canton, Fells Point and Highlandtown. He’s been a liberal voice on the all-Democrat body, championing legislation to strengthen lobbyist disclosures, to create an abortion fund and to mandate gender-inclusive restrooms. His hallmark legislation, the Healing City Act, required training in trauma-informed care for city employees — teaching them practices that reduce, rather than exacerbate, harm — to serve a population that has suffered trauma due to violence, poverty and other societal forces.

Sneed is a former television journalist who unseated incumbent Warren Branch in 2016. She was also a progressive presence on the council, introducing legislation to protect city contractual employees from sudden layoffs; require all top officials in Baltimore’s government to live within the city; and expand lactation accommodations for working moms who are nursing their babies.