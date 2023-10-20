Democrat Shannon Sneed to run again in 2024 for Baltimore City Council president

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Shannon Sneed, the runner-up in 2020′s race for Baltimore City Council president, announced another run Friday, creating a three-way race for the office.

Sneed, a member of the City Council from 2016 to 2020 representing East Baltimore, left political office in 2020 after her failed bid for the Democratic nomination for council president. That year she earned 29.4% of the vote in a seven-candidate field, trailing now-Council President Nick Mosby by 14,950 votes.

Advertisement

She has since worked as a regional director for U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat. In 2022, Sneed ran alongside Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Perez as his running mate. Perez ultimately lost the last year’s primary to now-Gov. Wes Moore.

Sneed made the announcement Friday flanked by supporters outside the North Avenue office of Baltimore City Public Schools.

Advertisement

Sneed is a late entrant to the field for council president, which already includes Mosby. He announced in March that he would seek the Democratic nomination in 2024 to run for a second, four-year term. Councilman Zeke Cohen, who has represented District 1 since 2016, has also announced a bid for the office. All three are Democrats.

Mosby, a former state delegate, city councilman and a resident of Reservoir Hill, assumed the council presidency in 2020. While he has made his intention to run again clear, records show Mosby has failed to raise any campaign money since taking office, a potential signal of political weakness. A January report showed his campaign had $14,539 in the bank. Cohen’s campaign reported a hefty balance of $372,351 in January.

Sneed created a campaign fundraising committee earlier this month.

Sneed is a former television journalist who unseated incumbent Democrat Warren Branch in 2016. She was a progressive presence on the council, introducing legislation to protect city contractual employees from sudden layoffs; require all top officials in Baltimore’s government to live in the city; and expand lactation accommodations for working moms who are nursing their babies.

In her announcement Friday, Sneed touted her efforts to fight for a $15 minimum wage and eliminate preemployment marijuana testing for many city employees.