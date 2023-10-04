Baltimore spending board approves $575K in settlements for lawsuits against police officer

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore’s spending board approved two settlements Wednesday totaling $575,000 involving unjustified arrests made by former Baltimore Police Sgt. Ethan Newberg who pleaded guilty to a misconduct charge earlier this year.

The Board of Estimates unanimously agreed to pay out $287,500 each to Lee Dotson and Charles Kuniken. Both were bystanders as Newburg was detaining others and wound up being arrested themselves.

Newberg resigned from the force earlier this year following his guilty plea in May to misconduct in office for what city prosecutors once described as a “pattern and practice of harassment and intimidation.”

An indictment against Newberg in July 2019 charged him with 32 crimes, including several counts each of assault, false imprisonment and misconduct in office. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Two separate lawsuits against the city related to Newberg’s conduct were considered by the board Wednesday, although Dotson’s allegation was at the center of the original criminal charges against Newberg.

In May 2019, Dotson walked by the arrest of an unknown man who had been sat on the curb by Newberg and other officers. Dotson noticed the ground was wet from past rain and asked why the man was being forced to sit on the wet pavement.

A “verbal exchange” between Newberg and Dotson ensued, and Newberg tried to place Dotson under arrest, the agenda stated. Dotson broke free, and another officer took Dotson to the ground and placed him in handcuffs.

Dotson was searched, held overnight, and released on bond the next day, according to the agenda. The State’s Attorney chose not to prosecute Dotson’s charges, “finding that the available evidence did not support Newberg’s statement of probable cause.”

Rather than Newberg’s account that Dotson was “interfering” with an arrest, the sergeant’s body camera footage showed Dotson calmly leaving a scene, the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office found at the time. Newberg chased after Dotson and grabbed him.

That discrepancy prompted the State’s Attorney’s Office to review all of the video captured by Newberg’s body-worn camera, revealing what prosecutors called a pattern of behavior that led a broader indictment against him in 2019.

The second lawsuit settled Wednesday stemmed from an April 2019 incident in which Kuniken walked by an arrest being made by Newberg and saw an officer place their knee on an unidentified man’s back as another put the man into a headlock, according to the agenda. Kuniken asked whether the arrestee needed medical attention, and “Newberg responded by ordering his arrest.”

Kuniken was searched, detained and taken to a holding cell at the Southwestern District station. Kuniken was released after a “coerced apology,” Matthew Bradford, chief of staff for the city’s law department told the board Wednesday. Newberg filed no charges against Kuniken.

Bradford said an internal police investigation into the incidents is ongoing. One of the other officers involved with one of Newberg’s arrests also faces a lawsuit, he said.

Attorneys for Kuniken and Dotson as well as Newberg could not be immediately reached for comment.