Baltimore spending board to vote on $48 million settlement in case of wrongly convicted ‘Harlem Park Three’

Baltimore’s spending board is poised to approve a $48 million settlement in a case of three men who spent a combined 108 years in prison for a murder they did not commit — a span their attorneys argued is more years served for a wrongful conviction than any in American history

The “Harlem Park Three” — Alfred Chestnut, Andrew Stewart and Ransom Watkins — were freed in 2019 by the State’s Attorney’s Office after each serving 36 years in prison for the notorious 1983 murder of a Baltimore junior high school student over a Georgetown University basketball jacket.

In 2020, the trio sued the city alleging former police detectives Donald Kincaid, John Barrick and Bryn Joyce coerced false statements and manufactured a narrative that implicated the three youths in the crime.

The Board of Estimates will meet next week to consider the settlement, which exceeds the $6.4 million that Baltimore paid out to Freddie Gray’s family in 2015 following the arrest and death of Gray, 25. Gray suffered a spinal injury while in police custody, triggering days of massive protests.

The settlement stems from the 1983 death of DeWitt Duckett, a ninth grader at Harlem Park Junior High School, who was shot in his neck inside the West Baltimore school. School officials called his death the first homicide in a Baltimore public school, and his killing touched off a storm of debate over school safety.

Chestnut, Stewart and Watkins were convicted by a jury and each sentenced to life in prison.

The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office re-investigated the case along with two nonprofit innocence projects. They determined that Kincaid and the prosecutor coached the testimony of four students who identified Chestnut, Stewart and Watkins as the killers ― and the students later recanted that testimony.

Baltimore prosecutors said police discounted interviews from other students who identified another person as the killer. The man identified by the other witnesses has since died.

Chestnut, Stewart and Watkins were granted writs of actual innocence and freed just before Thanksgiving in 2019.

The lawsuit said that police faced pressure to solve the high-profile case.

“To seal Plaintiffs’ fate and conceal their earlier actions, the Officer Defendants coached the four middle schoolers so that their stories would match at trial; concealed their coercive conduct that had extracted the false statements; withheld witness statements that supported the teens’ innocence; and deliberately failed to investigate — and later concealed — evidence identifying the likely perpetrator of the murder,” the lawsuit says.

The Board of Estimates agenda, released Thursday, said the city’s settlement committee recommended reaching an agreement to close the claim.

“Unfortunately, the age of the underlying convictions in this case has led to lapses in memory, unavailable witnesses, and incomplete or missing records, thus making it nearly impossible to corroborate or refute Plaintiffs’ allegations or the State’s Attorney’s findings in its reinvestigation, as was evidenced by the protracted and intense litigation of this lawsuit,” the agenda states.

Former State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, who sought the exoneration for the three men, said Thursday that she was “extremely proud” of the group’s “relentless pursuit of truth and justice.”

“While the $16 million dollars awarded to each of them is a significant step towards redress and a means to facilitate the process of healing, no amount of money can ever truly compensate for the immeasurable losses they suffered,” Mosby said. “These men, through no fault of their own, were robbed of the most precious and irreplaceable elements of life. They deserve more than any sum can offer in exchange for what was wrongfully taken from them.”

If approved, the settlement will be the second for the trio. In 2020, the state Board of Public Works approved awarding $8.7 million — $2.9 million each — to the men.

Baltimore hired Chicago-based firm Nathan & Kamionski to represent several officers in the case. The outfit, known for defending wrongful-conviction cases, has won dismissals of other lawsuits against Baltimore.

Baltimore Sun reporter Alex Mann contributed to this article.