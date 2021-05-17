Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott vetoes security deposit alternative bill

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott delivered a last-second veto Monday on a bill that supporters said would give renters more options when paying security deposits, but which housing advocacy groups said would create a system that preyed on tenants.
The veto, the Democratic mayor’s first since he took office in December, was announced just as City Council began its evening meeting.
Scott said in a written statement that he “could not ignore” the concerns expressed among activists, tenant advocates and other progressive groups.
“This provision could potentially hurt the very people this bill seeks to help,” he said. “In this case, the benefits of an installment plan for security deposits do not outweigh the potential costs of the security deposit insurance provision to already-vulnerable residents.”
Scott said he hoped to work with Democratic Council Vice President Sharon Green Middleton and other council members to propose “comprehensive changes” that would serve renters’ best interests.
The veto puts the bill back into the hands of the City Council, which approved the measure in April on a vote of 12-2 with one abstention.
Due to a rule change enacted late last year, only two thirds of the board is needed to override a veto.
Under the bill, landlords with 10 or more units who charge a security deposit of more than 60% of a month’s rent would have to offer prospective tenants one of two alternatives: pay the deposit in three monthly installments or purchase “rental security insurance.”
Several council members objected to the latter provision. They argued “insurance” is a misleading term for this type of security deposit alternative, which is typically offered via a surety bond.
In such an arrangement, a tenant often pays a nonrefundable premium that is lower than a typical lump-sum security deposit. In exchange, the bond company pays damage claims made by the landlord. Then, the company bills the tenant for the damage costs. As a result, tenants could ultimately be on the hook for more than a regular security deposit would have cost.
Carol Ott, tenant advocacy director for the Fair Housing Action Center of Maryland — one of the dozens of groups that pressured Scott to veto the bill — expressed concerns over the bill’s forced arbitration clause. It would prevent a tenant from suing or participating in a class-action lawsuit or appeal.
“There’s no recourse if something goes wrong,” Ott said. “It ends up being a bad deal for tenants.”
Ott noted that the bill garnered opposition from a number of activists and advocacy groups, including the Baltimore Teachers Union, Organizing Black, CASA and Progressive Maryland.
During a news conference Monday, several hours before issuing his veto, Scott said he recognized that security deposits are a barrier to housing for residents, particularly families with low incomes. That must be addressed, he said. The mayor outlined a number of changes he would like to see to the legislation, including a requirement for multiple insurance products to be offered, and he said the city needs to obtain more protections from fraudulent claims for tenants who accept security deposit insurance.
“In my 10 years in elected office, even longer when you consider my time as a staffer, I’ve never seen a perfect bill,” Scott said. “These are just a few of the items my team and I would like to see in the legislation.”
Before it moved to the mayor last month, the bill was amended to exclude public housing. But a separate amendment proposed by Democratic Councilman Ryan Dorsey to remove the security deposit insurance provision from the bill failed by a 12-2 vote.
Only Dorsey and Democratic Councilman Zeke Cohen voted against the security deposit bill, but several members complained about a final committee meeting that Middleton chaired in March. At that time, Dorsey was barred from introducing his amendment (he later introduced it before the full council) and Middleton interrupted him repeatedly as he attempted to speak against the legislation.
Baltimore Sun reporter Christine Condon contributed to this article.