Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott to participate in White House roundtable on violence

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will travel to the White House Wednesday and participate in a roundtable discussion about gun violence.
Scott, a Democrat, who took office in December, will make the visit along with several other local officials from across the country, his spokesman Cal Harris confirmed. Harris said the mayor plans to discuss Baltimore’s efforts to curb violence including the city’s partnership with Everytown for Gun Safety.
Since March, Baltimore has been partnering with the nonprofit to develop the Gun Trafficking Intelligence Platform, a program that integrates data from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearm’s e-Trace system into local policing. The system allows participating law enforcement agencies to submit firearm traces and ballistic evidence to a national database to compare to the police department’s own data on crime and the city’s ShotSpotter gunshot detection network.
Baltimore is the first city to partner with the organization, founded and largely funded by billionaire businessman and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg.
Baltimore, which has suffered more than 300 homicides annually for the last six consecutive years, has experienced 162 homicides so far in 2021 — 10 more than this time last year. Another 329 non-fatal shootings have been investigated, compared to 280 at this time last year, according to the police department.