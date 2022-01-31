Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott calls for review of efforts to reduce vacant properties following firefighter deaths

Baltimore will undertake a citywide review of its operations related to vacant properties following the death of three city firefighters last week who were battling a blaze in a vacant home.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced the review Monday which will require officials across all city agencies to report on their efforts to mitigate the city’s stubborn vacant property problem. Scott pledged to make the review one of the most “consequential” undertakings of his administration.
Under Scott’s directive, city agencies and departments have 30 days to provide City Administrator Chris Shorter with a full accounting of efforts to reduce the number of vacant properties and ideas to enhance those programs.
“Anything less than our very best attempt at solving the problem would be a discredit to the lives of the brave firefighters we lost last week and the residents we serve day in and day out,” Scott said in a news release.
Last week, fire lieutenants Paul Butrim and Kelsey Sadler and Paramedic/Firefighter Kenny Lacayo were killed during an early morning fire in the 200 block of South Stricker Street that is among the most deadly in city history. The crew was trapped when the home they were inside, vacant since at least 2010, partially collapsed. A fourth firefighter, John McMaster, was seriously injured, but was released from the hospital Thursday.
The fire has drawn attention to the issue of the city’s more than 15,000 vacant properties, a persistent problem in depopulating Baltimore that poses a danger to city residents but also emergency personnel when fires are reported inside.
As of last week, the city had 15,032 vacant houses, 13,560 of which are privately owned. About one-third are undergoing some kind of transformation, a broad categorization by the city:
— being privately rehabilitated;
— involved in a receivership action;
— slated for inclusion in a larger redevelopment plan;
— being prepared for demolition;
— city-owned and available for immediate sale.
Scott said the city’s Department of Housing and Community Development is on track to file 500 receivership cases during the fiscal year which ends June 30. Receivership is a legal process by which the city asks for the appointment of a receiver to rehabilitate, sell or demolish a vacant property.
Scott said he would like to increase that figure “substantially” with the recommendations that come from the review ordered Monday.
City Housing Commissioner Alice Kennedy has been leading an ongoing effort to acquire and convert, stabilize or demolish vacant houses, Scott’s news release said. Scott said he wants to accelerate and expand the existing program to reduce the number of vacant homes in Baltimore.
Scott reiterated a pledge Monday to spend a portion of the city’s $641 million in American Rescue Plan dollars to city housing issues. Scott said during a Baltimore Sun Editorial Board meeting in January that $100 million will be dedicated, although he has yet to elaborate on that plan. He declined to answer questions about the funding Monday during a news conference.