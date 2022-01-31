Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott calls for review of efforts to reduce vacant properties following firefighter deaths

Last week, fire lieutenants Paul Butrim and Kelsey Sadler and Paramedic/Firefighter Kenny Lacayo were killed during an early morning fire in the 200 block of South Stricker Street that is among the most deadly in city history. The crew was trapped when the home they were inside, vacant since at least 2010, partially collapsed. A fourth firefighter, John McMaster, was seriously injured, but was released from the hospital Thursday.