Little Italy, Harbor East would switch council members in Baltimore redistricting plan proposed by Mayor Brandon Scott

Baltimore’s Little Italy and Harbor East neighborhoods as well as the city’s sports stadiums would move to new council districts under a redistricting plan unveiled Monday by Mayor Brandon Scott.

The proposal, which must still be approved by the City Council, makes the heaviest alterations to Districts 1 and 11, currently represented by Councilmen Zeke Cohen and Eric Costello, respectively. Costello and Cohen’s districts are the two fastest growing in the city, while districts represented by council members John Bullock (District 9), James Torrence (District 7), Antonio Glover (District 13) and Phylicia Porter (District 10) have lost the most people.

The proposed moves would balance out those gains and losses, settling on about 41,000 people per council district.

Costello’s District 11 would lose the area where the stadiums sit as well as the northernmost section of his district around the Mount Royal neighborhood. A portion of the Maryland Institute College of Art sits in the area. District 7, currently represented by Councilman James Torrence, would pick up those areas.

Costello would also cede a precinct just south to Bullock’s District 9 and a section of the peninsula to Porter’s District 10.

Asked what he thought of the proposed changes Monday, Costello said he was “still reviewing” the map.

Cohen’s District 1 would give up Harbor East and Little Italy under Scott’s proposal, adding it to District 12, represented Councilman Robert Stokes. Portions of Upper Fells would move to District 13, represented by Glover, and the area around Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital would shift to District 2, represented by Councilwoman Danielle McCray.

Cohen, who is running for City Council president in 2024 rather than his District 1 seat, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Scott’s redistricting proposal will be formally introduced before the council Monday evening. The group had no questions about the plan during the council’s informal lunch meeting.

While many communities across Maryland approved redistricting plans in 2022 following the completion of the 2020 census, Baltimore’s charter does not require the mayor to submit a plan until February 2024, ahead of the city’s next municipal election.

According to the charter, the council can adopt or amend the mayor’s plan, or choose to adopt another plan. If no plan has been adopted by the council within 60 days of the mayor’s presentation of his plan, the mayor’s plan takes effect, according to the charter.

The charter requires council districts to be “contiguous” and “compact.” Natural boundaries and existing council districts are also to be considered when redrawing lines.

Marvin James, Scott’s chief of staff, said Monday that the mayor’s office met with each member of the council to provide an overview of the proposal and hear any concerns. Feedback so far has primarily been requests rather than complaints, James said.

“The mayor wanted to provide the council members and any of the communities which will have new council people more than enough time to be educated, and more importantly, to be communicated to on behalf of the city and the State Board of Elections,” James said.

In March 2022, the council got approval to hire Virginia-based company CensusChannel to assist with compiling the city’s demographic information and producing several maps based on the data, according to the contract. The $33,750 contract was executed and the firm has been assisting the council, said Aaron DeGraffenreidt, an attorney who represents the council. DeGraffenreidt said he was not yet sure whether the council would draw its own maps, noting that the mayor’s office had been working with the group.

Since 2002, Baltimore has had 14 council districts. The council president, the board’s 15th member, is elected citywide.

Baltimore’s new council district boundaries will be in place before the May 14 primary which will likely be the deciding race in heavily Democratic Baltimore. All of the council’s current members are Democrats.

However, Baltimore’s charter states that no member of the City Council can be required to vacate their office due to a change in boundary lines made during a member’s term, so long as the member remains a Baltimore resident. In elections following the adoption of a new redistricting plan, members of the City Council are required to be residents of their districts since the preceding July.