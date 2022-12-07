Baltimore elected officials, including mayor, comptroller and City Council, to get 2.5% raises in 2023

Baltimore’s elected officials, including the mayor and the City Council president, will get a 2.5% pay raise next year.

City elected officials are entitled to a 2.5 percent increase whenever a city employee union receives a raise, according to a 2007 law, regardless of the new rate, higher or lower, negotiated by that union.

The raises were due to be presented to the city’s Board of Estimates, which includes Mayor Brandon Scott, Council President Nick Mosby and Comptroller Bill Henry, at a meeting early Wednesday, however a discussion of the raises was deferred at Mosby’s request. The law does not require the board’s approval, but the changes are presented to the board “in an effort to be fully transparent,” according to the board’s agenda.

Scott’s salary will surpass $200,000 for the first time, jumping to $204,020, up from $199,044, according to the agenda. Mosby and Henry will each now earn $135,093, up from $131,798. City Council members will earn $78,577, a nearly $2,000 raise.

The Managerial and Professional Society of Baltimore Inc., a union representing the city’s professional and supervisory employees, negotiated a 2% cost of living adjustment that went into effect July 1, 2022. The raises for elected officials take effect Jan 1.

While the mayor is the top paid elected official inside City Hall, several members of his staff earn more.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison made $276,375 in fiscal year 2021, while City Administrator Chris Shorter made $255,000. Shorter was the first to occupy the city administrator post and will leave at year’s end for a position in Virginia. Jason Mitchell, director of the Department of Public Works, earned $245,000 in fiscal year 2021.

Outside City Hall, State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby made $238,772 in fiscal year 2021. Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Sonja Santelises earned $341,453 in 2022.