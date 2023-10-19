Baltimore City Council approves Nick Mosby’s amended redistricting map; mayor’s office mum on plans

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Baltimore City Council approved an amended map Thursday that would redistribute residents in the city’s 14 council districts, setting up a decision by Mayor Brandon Scott about whether to accept or veto the plan.

The amended map, drafted by Council President Nick Mosby and approved by an 8-6 vote, would reunite several neighborhoods that would be divided under Scott’s proposed plan, including Bolton Hill and Morrell Park. The proposal would also keep the city’s stadium area and a portion of Port Covington in Councilman Eric Costello’s District 11, rather than move them, as Scott had proposed. Clifton Park would remain in the same district as the Coldstream Homestead Montebello neighborhood as residents requested.

Council member Kristerfer Burnett was absent and did not vote.

Scott’s plan, submitted to the council for consideration in September, would move the Little Italy and Harbor East neighborhoods to new districts in an effort to compensate for population growth in Districts 1 and 11. Those changes were also incorporated into Mosby’s proposal.

The council’s decision sets the clock ticking for Scott’s action on the amended plan. The council had until Nov. 17 to act on Scott’s redistricting proposal based upon rules outlined in the city’s charter. The mayor has until Nov. 20, however, to deliver a veto, based upon a separate provision in the charter.

If Scott chooses to exercise that full window, it would effectively block the council from attempting to override. Scott’s proposed map would then go into effect.

The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment after the vote.

Before Thursday’s vote, Scott’s staff said the mayor opposed the aggressive timeline Mosby set for the council’s approval of the amended proposal. In a letter to Mosby, Marvin James, Scott’s chief of staff, said there was inadequate time for the city’s law and planning departments to review the proposal. Mosby introduced his amended map Monday.

“We believe 48 hours does not provide the administration, council or constituents enough time to alert the public or review the map,” James wrote. “It is our stance that the previously agreed timeline allows the mayor’s office to do its proper due diligence.”

That “agreed timeline” was also the result of correspondence between the mayor and Mosby. The council president asked for assurances that the mayor would not wait until the last allowable days to veto, blocking an override effort. Scott wrote that he believes in the city’s system of “checks and balances,” which gives the council the power to act on a potential veto.

After the vote, Mosby said the process was “transparent and accessible,” allowing “hundreds” of Baltimore residents to weigh in and testify about the map.

“One of the biggest things that we looked at with the proposed map was trying to keep communities together as much as possible,” he said. “I’m really proud of the work that went in over the past couple of weeks, and I’m proud of the result.”

Mosby previously asked the mayor to decide by Oct. 30 whether to veto, which would allow the council time to vote on an override by Nov. 6, the last day it could meet to do so.

He said after Thursday’s vote that he was not concerned that Scott would wait until then, but said “it was our hope” that Scott would decide before then.

A fast-tracked vote process was needed to advance the amended redistricting map Thursday. The council met in committee Thursday and then took two votes on the plan at an evening meeting of the full body.

The hearing to discuss how to move forward with the city’s redistricting plan was delayed by nearly four hours as Mosby waited for a raft of amendments to be drafted.

Mosby spokesperson Brandon Stoneburg said in a text message that the delay allowed for “tightening up the package,” and that, in spite of the hourslong recess, the “plan” was to have the council vote Thursday evening.

Before voting, the council held three public meetings, two before the release of the amended map and another Wednesday. Residents living in neighborhoods set to be divided by the plan or reunited were the most vocal.

Although many communities across Maryland approved redistricting plans in 2022 following the completion of the 2020 census, Baltimore’s redistricting effort happens on a delayed basis. The city charter does not require the mayor to submit a plan until February 2024, ahead of the city’s next municipal election.

Both the mayor’s office and the council have an interest in settling the redistricting process quickly. The city’s primary election is due to be held May 14, and approaching cooler weather could curtail campaign door-knocking activity. The primary is likely to be the deciding election in deeply Democratic Baltimore.

Since 2002, Baltimore has had 14 council districts. The council president, the board’s 15th member, is elected citywide. All 15 members are Democrats.