Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott launches 90-day blitz to fill 9,000 potholes, clean 900 graffiti tags

Department of Public Works workers toss debris from the back yard of a vacant home at 2217 Cedley Ave. This is part of Mayor Brandon Scott’s city services initiative to fill potholes, pave streets and clean up trash in Baltimore. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott kicked off a 90-day city clean up initiative Thursday that will include pothole repairs, graffiti removal and trash pickup.

Dubbed the Build Better BMore Spring City Services Blitz, the program aims to fill 9,000 potholes, remove 900 graffiti tags, clean up illegal dumping hot spots and repave nine miles of city roads.

During an appearance with Department of Public Works crews Thursday, Scott said his administration is focusing additional attention on core city services as Baltimore emerges from the pandemic.

“There’s no greater feeling if you’re a resident of Baltimore than to look outside and see they’re coming to resurface your street,” he said. “We’re going to be focused on things that touch people every day.”

The mayor, who is entering his third year in office, launched the campaign with a participatory tour of DPW sites across the city. In Frankford, he donned a reflective vest and drove a milling machine alongside Councilwoman Danielle McCray down Cedella Avenue. In Coldstream Homestead Montebello, he joined Councilwoman Odette Ramos and city graffiti crews in rolling paint across several blighted Harford Road properties.

Tony Clark, an employee of the DPW for more than 20 years and a member of the graffiti removal team, praised Scott for restarting graffiti removal services post-pandemic. Clark, who was reassigned to other tasks within the department during a nearly yearlong pause on the services, said he pitched the mayor on restarting the removal efforts when he ran into him at a city vaccination clinic.

Clark offered to let Scott join the crew. “I’m going to get him a truck,” he said.

“I wasn’t always a house cat,” Scott retorted.

Scott also toured a DPW yard, ate a picnic lunch at Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant and participated in an illegal dumping cleanup with Councilwoman Phylicia Porter Thursday.

The city services initiative comes as Scott gears up for the 2024 election. The former city council president who took office in 2020 has made clear his intention to run for another four years in office. The field running against him, however, is still the subject of speculation. No candidates have formally filed to run for the position, according to the State Board of Elections.

DPW services have been a source of criticism during Scott’s first years in office. He’s faced an outbreak of E. coli in a section of the city’s drinking water system, a state takeover of one of the city’s wastewater treatment plants and mounting criticism from council members over reduced recycling collection. His Director of Public Works Jason Mitchell has announced he will depart at the end of June.

Baltimore’s last big push to fill potholes came during former Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s administration. During the lead up to the 2020 election, Young announced he would fill 5,000 potholes over the span of 50 days.

Asked about the similarity to Young’s initiative Thursday, Scott said his administration is not in competition “with anyone but ourselves.”

“But I will say, there will be no one that mills the streets the way that I mill them,” Scott added.