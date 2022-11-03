Baltimore Council committee fast-tracks bill making current elected officials pension-eligible after 8 years instead of 12

A bill that would decrease from 12 to eight the number of years Baltimore elected officials need to earn a pension was advanced by a Baltimore City Council committee Thursday.

The 5 to 2 vote was made during a hastily scheduled hearing on the bill first introduced to the City Council last week.

The legislation is contingent upon the passage of Question K, a city charter amendment establishing term limits for Baltimore’s mayor, City Council and comptroller. Voters are set to consider the amendment, which would limit officials to two terms in each office, during Tuesday’s general election. If passed, the amendment would not be effective until 2024.

The proposed legislation, however, would boost the eligibility of sitting council members. As proposed, elected officials who have served since Dec. 1, 2022 will be pension-eligible after eight years.

David Randall, executive director of the Baltimore Employee’s and Elected Officials’ Retirement Systems, wrote in a letter to council that he opposes the legislation.

“While it may not be unconstitutional, it is highly unusual for elected officials to enhance their benefits while in term,” Randall wrote.

Currently, the city’s retirement plan for elected officials is fully funded, but the legislation combined with market conditions “have the potential to reduce the funding status below 100%, at which time there will be a cost to the city,” Randall wrote.

Randall requested “adequate time” to do a full cost analysis of the bill.

Baltimore’s Finance Department issued a report agreeing with the retirement system’s analysis. Keeping a vesting period of 12 years when a maximum term of service is eight years could deter people from running for city office, wrote Robert Cenname, the city’s deputy finance director. However, the city’s pension system must also be financially sustainable, he said.

Cenname recommended the council allow the city retirement system to develop alternatives to the legislation that would be more cost-effective, “while also providing for a reasonable retirement benefit for elected officials under a term limit law.”

There’s still time to consider alternatives, Cenname wrote, because the term limit amendment would not be effective until 2024.

The City Council’s Education, Workforce and Youth committee heard the bill Thursday. Members Zeke Cohen and James Torrence voted against the proposal. The committee, chaired by Councilman Robert Stokes, includes council’s most senior member, Sharon Green Middleton, three members in their second term and three freshmen.

The legislation still faces two votes from the full body of the City Council. The group next meets on Monday.