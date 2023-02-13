Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby violated city ethics law in connection with legal-defense fund, judge rules

Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby violated Baltimore’s ethics law by indirectly soliciting donations for a legal-defense fund in his name and by failing to disclose the fund’s existence on his annual ethics filing, a Baltimore City Circuit Court judge ruled Monday.

Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill, who upheld two of three pieces in a Board of Ethics ruling, found the board erred, however, when it found that Mosby accepted gifts from controlled donors — people who seek to do business with certain government officials or entities. The evidence there was “weak,” Fletcher-Hill found, and did not prove Mosby or his attorneys ever received money from the fund.

Fletcher-Hill’s ruling brings to a close a nine-month dispute over Mosby’s involvement with the legal-defense fund that opened for donations in mid-2021 and was established for the legal defense of the council president and his wife, then-State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, as they faced a federal criminal investigation into their financial dealings.

The Board of Ethics issued a ruling in May that Nick Mosby had violated the law by indirectly soliciting for the fund that took donations from at least two city contractors. Mosby challenged the ruling in June, taking the issue to court.

Ruling from the bench Monday, Fletcher-Hill backed the Board of Ethics on its assertion that Nick Mosby raised money for the fund indirectly. Records in the ethics dispute showed the Democratic council president was aware of the fund’s existence by at least August 2021 when the board raised concerns to him about the fundraising effort.

Fletcher-Hill said Nick Mosby made no effort to publicly disavow the fundraising effort.

“It is significant in my mind that there was no action taken by him in that time to disclaim the efforts made by the Mosby Trust on his behalf,” he said.

Fletcher-Hill also said there was clear evidence that Mosby should have disclosed the trust on his annual ethics filing made to the city. Such filings require candidates and city employees to disclose business entities with which they do business.

“He could have formally disclaimed that membership interest,” Fletcher-Hill said. “He could have said ‘I do not want to be a beneficiary. I do not want to receive any proceeds from this trust.’ But he did not do that. In the absence of having done that, I find that he had an ownership in the trust.”

Nick Mosby did not speak during Monday’s virtual hearing, and neither party had any immediate response to the decision before the proceeding concluded. Fletcher-Hill noted that the council president and the ethics board have the right to appeal the decision.

Fletcher-Hill also struck down a request from the Board of Ethics to begin to penalizing Nick Mosby for not complying with the ruling. Baltimore’s ethics ordinance allows for fines of up to $1,000 per day to be imposed for failing to comply with a city ethics order. The judge said it was more appropriate for the board to consider what disciplinary actions are appropriate.

A website for the legal-defense fund went blank in May, days after the Board of Ethics released its ruling and order calling on the council president to accept no payments from the fund and to ask the fund to cease fundraising on his behalf. Nick Mosby also was ordered to request that a list of all donors and donations to the fund be provided to the ethics board. The deadline to comply with the order was in June.

While the fund was launched to assist the political power couple with a federal criminal investigation into their finances, Nick Mosby has not been charged with anything. Marilyn Mosby is charged with perjury and making false statements related to early withdrawals from her city retirement account and the purchase of two Florida houses. Her trial has been delayed until at least the fall. Marilyn Mosby, who left office last month, is also a Democrat.

According to the Board of Ethics, the Mosby’s legal defense fund received $5,000, its largest individual contribution, in August from the “resident agent” for a contractor that is a city-certified minority- or woman-owned business. The business was a subcontractor on a deal considered by the city’s spending board in 2020, the board reported.

It also received a $100 donation from the executive director of a nonprofit organization that was awarded a multi-thousand dollar grant by the city in March.

The ruling did not name the donors or further identify their connections to the city, but the board said both are considered “controlled donors” under the city’s ethics law, which bars elected officials from receiving contributions from such donors, solicited or otherwise.

The list of donors Mosby was ordered to provide would be the first public accounting of donations to the legal defense fund.

Prominent supporters and community leaders have encouraged contributions, posting on Facebook and appearing at news conferences, but Marilyn Mosby reported no gifts to the fund during her most recent ethics disclosure statement filed in April. Nick Mosby’s last ethics disclosure, filed in January 2022, does not list the legal defense fund as a business affiliation or detail any gifts.

According to the Board of Ethics ruling, the fund received $14,352 in donations as of March 15 from 135 individual donors.