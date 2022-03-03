Baltimore’s Nick, Marilyn Mosby settle delinquent city water bill after year-old balance faces scrutiny

Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby and State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby were nearly one year delinquent in paying their water bill before settling their balance Tuesday amid scrutiny, city records show.
The city power couple paid off the $907 balance Tuesday after their unpaid bill came to light Monday, according to city billing records. The couple’s meter was last read in late January, and they were billed in early February, the records show.
Before Tuesday, the Mosby’s last payment for their Reservoir Hill home was March 30, 2021, for approximately $134, according to the city. The online news site Baltimore Brew first reported the Mosby’s unpaid water bill.
Neither Nick Mosby nor his spokeswoman responded to requests for comment. Marilyn Mosby declined to comment through her spokeswoman at the State’s Attorney’s Office.
Jennifer Combs, spokesperson for the city’s Department of Public Works, said the agency doesn’t comment or disclose information about individual water bills without the customer’s consent, though details such as payment status and amount owed for individual properties can be looked up online.
The delinquent bills are the latest financial issue to emerge for the embattled couple whose finances have been investigated by various entities for more than a year. Marilyn Mosby currently faces federal charges of perjury and making false statements on loan applications to buy a pair of properties in Florida.
Prosecutors have accused Mosby of falsely claiming to have suffered financial hardship because of the coronavirus pandemic in order to obtain penalty-free early withdrawals from her retirement savings account under the federal CARES Act.
The two-term state’s attorney used the two withdrawals, totaling about $81,000, to make down payments on the Florida properties, according to her indictment. Prosecutors say she failed to disclose a federal tax debt on a mortgage application and claimed an eight-bedroom house near Orlando would be a second home when she had already arranged for it to be a rental.
Nick Mosby has not been charged, however, the indictment against his wife was the culmination of a probe into both of their finances.
Federal investigators sought records from the couple including tax returns, bank statements, credit card statements, loan documents and canceled checks. Campaign treasurers for both were subpoenaed as were records tracing back to 2014, some related to the Mosbys’ private travel and consulting businesses.
In late 2020, the Sun reported that a $45,000 federal tax lien had been placed against the Mosbys. Court records show the couple repaid the debt in July.
Marilyn Mosby’s lawyers have asked a judge to dismiss the indictment against her, arguing that her indictment was exclusively the result of prosecutorial animosity. They attached to the motion a range of supporting documents, including excerpts from an affidavit by Nick Mosby referenced in a Feb. 18, 2021, letter from Marilyn Mosby’s lawyers at the time.
In that document, Nick Mosby attested he was solely responsible for filing the couple’s joint federal income taxes from 2014 to 2018. He said his wife reviewed the taxes only to confirm her income.
The Mosbys make more than $364,000 collectively each year.
In the affidavit, Nick Mosby stated he did not inform his wife of a withdrawal he took from his 401(k) and the resulting tax liability, as well as ensuing installment payment plans he established with the Internal Revenue Service. Unpaid taxes as a result of the withdrawal eventually led to the lien against the couple’s property.
The Mosby’s unpaid water bills placed the couple in the company of an unknown number of city residents who are also delinquent on their water accounts. An audit released earlier this year showed the city has made little effort in the past to collect on delinquent customers. According to the audit, Baltimore was unable to provide records of how much city customers were billed compared to how much was collected.
The audit also showed city officials failed to monitor their own monthly reports detailing customer accounts overdue 30 days or longer. Late notices were not sent to customers with overdue bills and accounts are not referred to the city’s Law Department or collections agencies if overdue, according to the audit.
Asked Monday about the couple’s unpaid water bills, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said “I am pleased with the work that [Department of Public Works] Director [Jason] Mitchell has done on water bill collections. As we go forward, we look forward to addressing all of the outstanding issues.”