Baltimore Council President Nick Mosby files legal challenge to ethics ruling alleging he broke city law

Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby is challenging a Board of Ethics order that called on him to cease fundraising for a legal-defense fund and turn over a list of donors one month after he said publicly he would comply with the order.

Mosby, representing himself, filed a motion Friday in Circuit Court for Baltimore City requesting a judicial review of the Board of Ethics’ decision. Last month, the board said Mosby violated the city’s ethics ordinance by indirectly soliciting for a legal-defense fund that took donations from at least two city contractors.

Advertisement

The fund, which opened for donations in mid-2021, was established for the legal defense of him and his wife, Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, as they faced a federal criminal investigation last year into their financial dealings. While Nick Mosby has not been charged with anything, Marilyn Mosby was charged this year with perjury and making false statements related to the purchase of two Florida houses.

In an order, the Board of Ethics called on the council president to accept no payments from the fund and to ask the fund to cease fundraising on his behalf. Nick Mosby was also ordered to request a list of all donors and donations to the fund to be provided to the ethics board. The deadline to comply with the order was Saturday.

Advertisement

Last month, Nick Mosby denied violating the ethics code but said he intended to comply with the order from the ethics board.

“If you read through the 17 pages clearly, I had nothing to do with it, and at this point it’s just time to move on,” he said in May. “I’m going to comply with whatever stipulations that they’re asking me.”

However, the council president also argued there was no money for him to return to donors.

“There is no money to pay back,” he said at the time. “There was never any money that was passed along.”

Baltimore’s ethics ordinance allows the subjects of investigations to seek a judicial review if they are “aggrieved” by a decision of the ethics board. Mosby’s two-page filing, made public Monday, argues he was “aggrieved” by the board’s decision.

A spokeswoman for the council president could not be immediately reached for comment.

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. >

According to the Board of Ethics, the Mosby’s legal defense fund received $5,000, its largest individual contribution, in August from the “resident agent” for a contractor that is a city-certified minority- or woman-owned business. The business was a subcontractor on a deal considered by the city’s spending board in 2020, the board reported.

It also received a $100 donation from the executive director of a nonprofit organization that was awarded a multi-thousand dollar grant by the city in March.

Advertisement

The ruling did not name the donors or further identify their connections to the city, but both are considered “controlled donors” under the city’s ethics law, which bars elected officials from receiving contributions from such donors, solicited or otherwise.

The board also concluded that Nick Mosby violated a provision of the law barring him from soliciting donations, directly or indirectly, from controlled donors.

The list of donors Mosby was ordered to provide would have been the first public accounting of donations to the legal defense fund.

Prominent supporters and community leaders have encouraged contributions, posting on Facebook and appearing at news conferences, but Marilyn Mosby reported no gifts to the fund during her most recent ethics disclosure statement filed in April. Nick Mosby’s last ethics disclosure, filed in January, does not list the legal defense fund as a business affiliation or detail any gifts.

According to the Board of Ethics ruling last month, the fund received $14,352 in donations as of March 15 from 135 individual donors.