Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott names former campaign staffers to top posts

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has tapped two former campaign staffers to serve as interim chief of staff and communications director, following a staffing shake-up earlier this week.

Marvin James, who has worked as a senior advisor in the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhoods since Scott took office in late 2020, was named to the chief of staff position on a temporary basis Thursday. James will replace chief of staff Chezia Cager, who was asked to leave her post earlier this week after six months on the job.

Cager was one of two employees ousted amid the latest staffing shake-up in Scott’s office, which has experienced high turnover in executive-level positions. Communications Director Cirilo Manego was asked to take another position inside City Hall, but ultimately resigned from his post. Manego was on the job for three months and was Scott’s third communications director in a year’s time.

Bryan Doherty, press secretary for the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union and an alum of Maryland gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous’ campaign, as well as Scott’s 2020 mayoral bid, will join Scott’s administration as communications director, the mayor announced Thursday. Doherty also served in communications positions for U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a New Jersey Democrat; the health care advocacy organization Protect Our Care; and Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign.

The staffing changes come as Scott prepares to run for a second term in office and adopts a campaign posture. Elected in 2020, Scott will face a yet unknown field of candidates in the Democratic primary come April 2024. Speculation has surrounded a number of potential candidates including former Mayor Sheila Dixon and perennial candidate Thiru Vignarajah, but no one has formally entered the mayoral race.

Scott, a Democrat who formerly served as the Baltimore City Council president, emerged from a crowded Democratic field in 2020 to win with 30% of the ballots casted — a 3,145-vote margin over second-place finisher Dixon.

Scott announced several additional staffing moves Thursday including naming Blair Adams as deputy communications director. Adams has been serving as director of communications in the Department of Public Works. She previously handled communications for the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Caron Watkins will join City Administrator Faith Leach’s office as the director of strategy and communications, Scott said. Watkins, who served as chief of staff to former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby from 2015 to 2018, most recently served as deputy chief equity officer in the city’s Office of Equity and Civil Rights. Watkins also worked as the communications director for Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake.

The ouster of Cager and Manego is the latest in a series of high-profile staffing changes in Scott’s administration. Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Sunny Schnitzer, Deputy City Administrator Daniel Ramos and Ramos’s replacement, Chichi Nyagah-Nash, have all left since Scott took office. City Administrator Chris Shorter, the first to hold the newly created position, left in December. Chief of Staff Michael Huber left in September.

Others have been encouraged to leave.

Ted Carter, the city’s deputy mayor for community and economic development, departed in August amid pressure from the administration after a multiday suspension that stemmed from a complaint filed against him. Fire Chief Niles Ford resigned following the release of a damning report concerning a February 2022 fire that killed three city firefighters.

The mayor’s communications office has had numerous directors since he took office. Stefanie Mavronis, who served as interim director, departed for the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement. Cal Harris served in the position for less than a year before leaving in February 2022 for a position in St. Louis. Monica Lewis, who replaced Harris, was asked to leave in January. She now works for Council President Nick Mosby, also a Democrat. James Bentley, who served on an interim basis, departed for State’s Attorney Ivan Bates’ office earlier this year.