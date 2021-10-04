Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott tests positive for COVID-19

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has tested positive for the coronavirus, his staff said Monday.
The mayor, who was vaccinated against COVID earlier this year, tested positive for the virus during a routine test Monday morning, city officials said. The mayor was tested a second time and received a repeat positive test.
Scott is currently isolating in his Northeast Baltimore home and working remotely.
Scott is routinely tested for the coronavirus two to three times per week, depending on his public schedule, spokesman Cal Harris said. The mayor was last tested on Friday and received a negative result.
Scott appeared at numerous public events over the weekend including the Parade of Latino Nations in East Baltimore on Sunday and the Parity Homes groundbreaking and block party on Saturday.
The mayor’s staff who attended the events are being tested, Harris said, and the administration is working with the city’s contact tracing team to locate others who may have been exposed, he said.