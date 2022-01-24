Mayor Brandon Scott’s communications director, deputy director leave

Cal Harris, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s top communications official, is leaving the city and taking a new job in Missouri.
Harris, Scott’s communications director since March, announced Monday he will be joining St. Louis County as chief of staff to County Executive Sam Page. Harris said he will begin work with St. Louis County on Jan. 31, although he will remain “on board to support the city” through Feb. 11. Harris is a St. Louis County native.
“Returning home to serve in the Page administration and impact policy for a community I love is truly humbling,” Harris said in a news release sent Monday by St. Louis County.
James Bentley, a spokesman for the Department of Public Works who previously served as a spokesman for Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, will be serving as interim director until a replacement can be found.
Harris’s departure comes on the heels of the loss of Scott’s deputy director of communication Stefanie Mavronis. Mavronis left her post earlier this month to join the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement as chief of staff.
Mavronis is a longtime member of Scott’s staff who has served the mayor since his time as council president. She previously worked for Councilman Zeke Cohen.