Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott to formally announce reelection bid, says he wants to ‘finish the job’

As Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is fond of telling people, it’s his 17th year in City Hall.

First hired as a staffer under future Mayor Stephanie Rawlings Blake, the Park Heights native made quick work of his political climb to councilman and then council president. By 2020, he was elected to the city’s highest office.

Now it will be up to voters to decide if Scott should be granted another four years to rule the building. He’ll make formal Saturday what is well known to anyone who has been watching: Brandon Scott is seeking a second term as mayor.

In an exclusive interview with The Baltimore Sun ahead of the announcement, Scott, who will be 40 in April, said he hopes voters will give him the chance to build on the work begun during his first three years in the office.

“Reelection is about finishing the job that I’ve been able to start,” he said. “I want to finish the job because I know, although we’ve made a lot of progress, there is still work to be done.”

Scott, a Democrat, enters a small but formidable field of candidates who have already joined the race. Former Mayor Sheila Dixon, who placed second to Scott in the 2020 race for mayor, made her bid official in September. Robert Wallace, an independent candidate for mayor in 2020, announced last month that he too was running again, this time as a Democrat.

Several relatively unknown Democrats, Wendy Bozel, Wendell Hill-Freeman, Keith B. Scott and a man identifying himself as “Uncle Wayne” Baker, have filed to run with the Maryland Board of Elections. In deeply blue Baltimore, the Democratic primary in May is likely to decide the final outcome.

Scott enters the race with a promising accolade under his belt. The city’s annual homicide rate, a grim benchmark that has been used to measure performance of numerous city mayors, is on pace to fall below 300 for the first time in the last eight years.

Scott attributes that success to his holistic approach to the crime fight. He channeled millions of dollars in funding into the at times controversial Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement which oversees programs like the city’s Group Violence Reduction Strategy. Known as GVRS, the program aims to intercept people deemed most vulnerable to becoming shooters or victims and offer them services to avoid becoming involved in crime.

Under Scott, the office has also re-tooled the city’s existing Safe Streets program, a community violence intervention strategy built around “violence interrupters,” tasked with de-escalating conflicts.

Scott touted this week the reduction in homicides and nonfatal shootings (also down compared to this time last year) as evidence that he has made good on his campaign promises from 2020 to reshape public safety in Baltimore in a less officer-centric manner.

“We have been able to decrease crime by doing it the right way,” he said.

The challenge for Scott, however, according to local observers, is more complicated that lowering the homicide rate. The battle is also over the public perception of crime among city residents, some of whom have found little solace in the city’s diminished homicide count.

That’s likely the product of several high profile incidents of youth violence and an abundance of quality of life crimes, particularly car thefts. In July, Baltimore suffered what was likely the largest mass shooting in its history when two people were killed and 28 more, most juveniles, were injured during the city’s annual Brooklyn Day festival.

The much-scrutinized event was bookended by several shootings at and near Baltimore schools. A 16-year-old boy was killed and four other male students wounded in January during a shooting across the street from Edmondson-Westside High School. Three more youths were injured in a shooting in front of Carver Vocational Technical High School in October.

At the same time, car thefts in Baltimore have soared, rising 224% compared to 2022. The increase, fueled by viral social media instructions for seizing easily stolen cars, mirrors spikes seen across the country, but it has nonetheless crept into city neighborhoods which typically experience less crime. Car theft trends have also been widely conflated with carjackings which are down 24% compared to 2022 in Baltimore.

The confluence of events has led to a feeling among some Baltimore residents that the city is less safe not more, said Kaye Whitehead, a radio host on WEAA-FM and associate professor at Loyola University.

“If people don’t feel safe going about their lives in the city, doing business in the city, it’s a very uncomfortable position,” Whitehead said.

Whitehead noted Scott is not responsible for prosecuting offenders, but when city voters have concerns about crime, they look to the mayor, she said.

“If something is wrong in the store, I’m not speaking to the cashier,” she said. “I want to speak to the manager.”

Ray Kelly, executive director of the Citizens Policing Project, said the spate of youth violence in the city has been overstated by “influencers.” The discussion feels like an intentional push to distract from the city’s decreasing homicide and nonfatal shooting rates, he said.

“Nobody can actually pay attention to a decrease in homicides when there’s still coverage every day of youth violence,” he said.

Kelly credited Scott with taking new approaches to the crime fight, including the reintroduction of GVRS which has been tried unsuccessfully by several previous administrations. The mayor has come up short when it comes to collaborating with existing organizations and also when communicating the results of his efforts, Kelly said.

Kurt Schmoke, Baltimore’s mayor from 1987 to 1999 and the president of the University of Baltimore, said it will be critical for Scott to communicate his accomplishments to the public who are unnerved by the perception of higher crime.

“If he explains it right, that’s a significant change,” Schmoke said of the decrease in homicides.

“He’s got to get a sense of whether people really feel it because the numbers might be down, but if you sit at home and you see a video of a person getting carjacked, that’s really disturbing,” Schmoke said. “That can undermine the argument.”

Those communication efforts will also have to extend to other accolades Scott must tout. Speaking with The Sun, Scott highlighted the city’s investment in city schools under his watch. Baltimore increased its spending by almost $80 million in fiscal year 2024, although it was mandated by the state Blueprint for Maryland’s Future plan.

Scott also highlighted the city’s investment in recreation centers during his tenure. Budgets passed since Scott took office have included $118.3 toward capital projects, renovation and construction for the Department of Recreation and Parks. Notably, Scott’s campaign announcement Saturday will be held at Cahill Recreation Center in West Baltimore which reopened in 2021 following a renovation which began before he took office.

Scott is also likely to campaign on his approach to the city’s squeegee workers, who have been a heightened focus for his administration since a deadly clash in 2022 claimed the life of a city man who swung a baseball bat at several workers. Scott convened a squeegee collaborative which included community leaders and the workers themselves. The subsequent ban on squeegeeing at certain intersections and increased job placement efforts for the workers have yielded sharp decreases in complaints to police.

Scott said he would build on that work if elected to another term. He envisions further expansion of the Hire Up and Train Up programs which have helped to place squeegee workers and other into full time employment. He wants to continue the work of GVRS and the city’s efforts to crack down on the flow of guns into the city.

He also pledged to further efforts to modernize the city’s financial system. Workday, the city’s new financial platform, was introduced during Scott’s tenure but procurement reforms, which he has promised, have been slow to be realized.

Asked what a path to victory looks like amid the field he faces, Scott said it looks much the same as it did in 2020 when he emerged from a more crowded Democratic field to win with just under 30% of the vote.

“I’ve never lost a city election,” he said. “I don’t plan on doing it this time.”