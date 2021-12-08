Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott releases action plan to mark first anniversary in office

Scott’s first year in office has been marked by persistent violent crime in the city with homicides topping the grim 300 mark by the end of November, and his action plan focuses heavily on public safety. Mirroring goals set when he rolled out his crime plan earlier this year, Scott’s new action plan calls for better reentry services for those who have been incarcerated and an expansion of the city’s diversion efforts for 911 calls that do not require a police response.