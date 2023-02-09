Baltimore voters overwhelmingly approved local control of the city’s police department. So why might it get delayed to 2024?

The residents of Baltimore have waited 163 years to take back control of their city police department.

Now, they may wait at least one more.

Advertisement

The city’s Local Control Advisory Board, the group Mayor Brandon Scott charged with implementing local control, recently announced plans for a lengthened timeline to make city authority over the Baltimore Police a reality. That plan, discussed last week, now stretches into 2024 despite the passage of an enabling charter amendment in November.

The news has attracted the ire of police accountability advocates, and could set the stage for dueling legislation in the Maryland General Assembly this session.

Advertisement

“People have been fighting and arguing the arguments about local control for over a decade. Essentially, now that we’ve gained the right to vote on it locally, we’ve shown up, we’ve voted and we’ve overwhelmingly said this is what needs to happen, it feels like to us the can’s getting kicked down the road,” said Ray Kelly of the Citizens Policing Project, a longtime advocate for the change.

“We’re just not going to let that happen again,” said Kelly, who co-authored a Baltimore Sun op-ed in opposition to the proposed delayed timeline. Kelly is also a member of the advisory board.

City and state officials said at Friday’s Local Control Advisory Board meeting that they hoped to introduce legislation that would extend the board’s timeframe, request a final report in January 2024 and take the necessary step to tweak the city charter to finally grant local control of the department in October 2024.

But advocacy organizations say they are working with another lawmaker from the city delegation to propose a quicker timeframe, potentially as soon as later this year.

Dana Moore, co-chair of the advisory board and the city’s director of the Office of Equity and Civil Rights, who backs the 2024 timeline, said city officials haven’t turned their backs on plans to implement local control and still hope to do so as quickly as possible. But staffing issues with the board, the rush to stand up a new police accountability board and ongoing discussions about the format local control should take in Baltimore have forced a delay.

“Should we have always realized it was going to take more time? Yes,” said Moore. “I could make a decision about what to do today, but that would be horrible.”

The path forward needs to include ample community input, Moore said, and that, too, will take time.

“We’re going to make this decision one time and we’re going to get it right,” she said.

Advertisement

The return of local control for the Baltimore Police Department has been decades in the making. State lawmakers seized authority in 1860 after an election season marred by bloody political street fights that killed numerous city residents.

In the ensuing decades, multiple efforts by the city to retake control of the department failed. It took until 1976 for the mayor to regain the authority to select the police commissioner — a push made by the city’s Black leaders.

In 2021, state lawmakers overwhelmingly approved legislation allowing the issue to be put to city voters as a proposed charter amendment. The Local Control Advisory Board was convened later that year to draft recommendations for the ballot question and amendment.

The board drafted the question, which voters overwhelmingly approved, but discussions about what format local control should take remain unresolved. Baltimore could stick with its current model of the City Council and mayor sharing powers or move to a whole new structure like a mayoral-appointed Board of Police Commissioners used in cities like Los Angeles.

Moore said she hopes to narrow options for models to three in the next few weeks and then workshop those options with the public over a 60-day period.

State Del. Caylin Young, a member of the advisory board and an employee of the city’s Office of Equity and Civil Rights, plans to introduce a bill during the current legislative session that would set a January 2024 deadline for the group to create a final report. The bill would also remove language from the city’s charter that forbids overriding the authority of the police commissioner.

Advertisement

“We can do things fast or we could do things right,” Young said. “The charge to the advisory board to make a recommendation to the council on what the structure is. We need to let the board finish that work and work with the council and we all work in partnership to get that recommendation across the finish line.”

A December report from the Local Control Advisory Board summarizing its work so far described that efforts to transfer control of BPD from the state to the city “stem from a strong desire for representative democracy and policy accountability.” It said past efforts faced roadblocks over concerns about what would happen upon transfer without a “specific understanding or plan of action for financial liability and models of management.”

It went on to detail four Maryland jurisdictions’ models for control, some of which granted local legislative bodies the power to pass legislation governing their police departments. Baltimore County and Montgomery County have it, while the Anne Arundel County Council’s legislative powers are limited to contracts, pensions, budget and pay matters, not policy. Prince George’s County, it said, has not exercised power to legislate on police policy but has filed bills about labor contracts and budgeting.

Each similarly has a county executive appoint the police chief, subject to council confirmation.

Some advocates of the change from state to local control, who want a quicker turnaround on granting the city authority over the department, say it would be possible to make the necessary statutory change even without a final decision on what form or model is the best fit.

The debate, in essence, is whether to settle on the recommended governance structure before or after ratifying the will of the voters, they say.

Advertisement

“The only change that we’re asking for is that the City Council be able to pass legislation to impact the policies of the police department. If the mayor and the City Council and the Local Control Advisory Board want to identify a different structure, that’s fine. They can do that. But that doesn’t need to prevent implementation and enactment of local control,” said Molly Amster, the Baltimore director of Jews United for Justice.

Amster said the question of how governance of the police department should look is a “separate issue” from granting the power that voters overwhelmingly supported, in an 83% vote this November.

“I know the mayor and Del. Young believe that they’re moving this forward in good faith and I appreciate the partnership over the years, but the goalpost keeps getting moved,” Amster added. “And we’re frustrated, and concerned, and want the will of the people to be carried out.”

Advocates say they expect Sen. Jill Carter, a Baltimore Democrat, to introduce legislation this session that would amend the city charter to make local control effective as soon as later this year. Carter was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday. That would keep the governance structure as is, but in theory allow for City Council to exercise new power over department policy, bringing the city in line with the rest of the state and the large majority of the country.

Authors of the Baltimore Sun op-ed noted that advocates have demanded the “common sense authority” since before the killing of Freddie Gray.

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“That, in our perception, is something that can be done now, and needs to be done now,” Kelly said.

Advertisement

Ralikh Hayes, the deputy director of Organizing Black, too, said groups have had to fight to get a bill passed, pour resources into informing voters, pass a ballot measure and then “get told we have to do more work and wait some more.”

“If this is a democracy, then there should be nothing more important than the will of the voters,” Hayes said. “Baltimore has a history of not having control of its own resources. I see this as a racist continuation of this same process — saying the city isn’t ready to govern itself, isn’t ready to lead itself.”

Moore said she sympathized with the frustrations of local advocates about the speed of the process. The recent release of a video depicting members of a Memphis police unit beating Tyre Nichols to death has reopened wounds for city residents about Gray and the rogue Gun Trace Task Force, she said.

“It takes us back to what did happen. It’s in our cells. It’s triggering,” she said.

Moore noted that during a brief stint as acting Baltimore solicitor she settled multiple cases related to the task force.

“I didn’t want Baltimore to go through trial after trial. That’s anger on top of anger over cases that are not very defensible. That’s our truth. We want reform,” she said. “Representing this city as a lawyer and going to consent decree hearings, you don’t do that without hearing the bad stuff. There’s good stuff happening and we don’t want to go back.”