Federal judge hears fight over whether Baltimore can cancel event headlined by right-wing star Milo Yiannopoulous

A federal judge presiding over Baltimore’s attempt to block a conservative group’s use of Baltimore’s MECU Pavillion heard testimony Thursday from alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, who tried to assure the judge the event will not devolve into violence as some of his past speaking engagements have done.
The fight pits the City of Baltimore, which owns the MECU Pavilion, against conservative Catholic news outlet St. Michaels Media, which hoped to hold a November prayer rally in the space. The rally and protest, which was to coincide with the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops meeting at the nearby Marriott Baltimore Waterfront, planned a slate of speakers, including Yiannopoulos and Steve Bannon, the CEO of former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.
Arguments in the case are set to continue Friday morning.
Last month, Baltimore officials abruptly canceled the event, publicly citing the possibility of “significant disruption” due to the “characteristics of the location and the likely reaction to the planned program.” In a court filing. city officials argued they had a “legitimate fear” the rally “would incite violence in the heart of downtown Baltimore.”
St. Michaels Media sued, arguing a violation of the group’s First Amendment rights to free speech, expression of religion and assembly.
Officials with St. Michaels Media, also known as Church Militant, testified before U.S. District Court Judge Ellen Hollander Thursday that they pose no threat and argued the location of the pavilion is critical to getting their message against clergy sexual abuse to the Catholic bishops. Switching locations would “silence, soften, deaden,” that message, argued Father Paul John Kalchik, one of the group’s witnesses.
Michael Voris, founder and CEO of St. Michaels Media, said his group is non-violent and intends no physical harm on the bishops, though he described many of them as “wicked.”
“I’m a practicing Catholic,” he said. “I in no way support violence against people.”
But city attorneys have raised concerns about the possibility of clashes with counter-protesters they worry are likely to attend with Yiannopoulos and Bannon on the program. Yiannopoulous was slated to emcee the event while Bannon planned to speak about financial malfeasance by the Catholic church, Voris testified.
Wearing a leopard-printed mask and a shock of bleached hair running down the back of his head, Yiannopoulosacknowledged several incidents of violence at his past speaking engagements. Those were “political speeches to political audiences in a fraught political environment,” he testified.
Yiannopoulos testified that the Baltimore event would be different from events he hosted “almost half a decade ago” because of the intended audience — older, faithful, more female, he said — but also because of the current political climate. The days following the election of President Donald Trump in 2016 featured an “outbreak of screaming and rage,” he said.
Attorney Renita Collins, a solicitor for Baltimore, questioned Yiannopoulos on how the aftermath of the 2020 election is any different, noting the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Yiannopoulous said there’s no comparison.
“There has been much less of an outpouring after this election than the last,” he said.
Testimony was also offered by James Derrane, a former FBI agent and expert witnesses presented by St. Michaels Media, who said the event presented little threat to the public. Derrane submitted a security assessment to the court.
Derrane and other witnesses noted repeatedly that St. Michaels Media held a similar gathering at the MECU Pavilion during the 2018 gathering of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops without incident. The event attracted about 1,000 people. The event slated for this November has about 2,200 registrants so far.
Collins asked Derrane whether his research touched upon statements made publicly by Bannon and Yiannopoulous, including Bannon’s suggestion that Dr. Anthony Fauci should be beheaded and have his head put on pike outside the White House.
“I take that at face value as a rhetorical statement,” Derrane said of Bannon’s remark.
Based in Michigan, St. Michaels Media produces articles and videos about Catholic news around the world and is not affiliated with the Roman Catholic Church. In the group’s writings, Voris says the organization defends morality. The group has called global warming “garbage” and criticized the Black Lives Matter movement. And the Southern Poverty Law Center considers St. Michaels Media a hate group for its views on LGBTQ issues.
Earlier this month, Hollander partially granted a temporary restraining order in the case stating that the city “shall not prevent St. Michael’s from conducting and making arrangements” for the rally as the case is heard in her court.
Contract documents show the city has discretion to override events planned for MECU Pavilion, which sits on city property and is run by a contractor. A 2016 request for proposals for that contract allows the city to “object” to a performer if the city has a “reasonable and good faith basis” to believe the performance likely will result in damage to the facility or damage the “reputation” of the city.