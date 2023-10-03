Baltimore to rehire former DPW Director Jason Mitchell on contract basis

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore is rehiring its embattled former director of the Department of Public Works on a contract basis for up to $72,000, according to an agenda for the city’s spending board.

Jason Mitchell, who led the department for less than two years before departing in July, is being hired for a one-year agreement as a contract services specialist. He’ll be responsible for advising the department on modernization efforts, streamlining processes and automating and improving work with the use of technology, according to the Board of Estimates agenda for Wednesday.

Advertisement

Mitchell will also work on long-term solid waste strategies, assist with consent decree negotiations and help with “evaluating opportunities for betterments,” according to the agenda.

While the contract has yet to be approved by the five-member mayor-controlled board, Mitchell’s work began on Sept. 20, the board’s agenda states.

Advertisement

Mitchell’s contract comes in spite of the fact that the city has already hired an interim director for the department. Richard Luna, who came to the department as a deputy director in 2022, was tapped to lead the department in July. City officials did not disclose a new salary for Luna when he was promoted, saying they were “still processing” the change. Mitchell made $245,000 annually as director.

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Mayor Brandon Scott’s office did not immediately respond to questions about Mitchell’s contract Tuesday.

Mitchell’s tumultuous tenure made him a frequent target of criticism for some members of the Baltimore City Council. He faced an outbreak of E. coli in a section of the city’s drinking water system, a state takeover of one of the city’s wastewater treatment plants and mounting criticism from council members over reduced recycling collection.

In January, Democratic councilmen Zeke Cohen and Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer called for Mitchell to resign if significant progress wasn’t made toward resuming weekly recycling collection within eight weeks. Mitchell announced he was stepping down just hours later. That prompted an outcry from other council members, who accused their colleagues of scaring away dedicated public servants.

“Please reconsider,” Democratic Councilman Antonio Glover, a former employee of the department, implored Mitchell at the time. “We stand by you.”

Mitchell initially said he would leave the department in April, but his service was extended through the end of the fiscal year and the city’s budget process. The new fiscal year began July 1.

The department has announced since that weekly recycling collection will resume in the first quarter of 2024 as long as new trucks that have been ordered are delivered to the city.

Mitchell joined the city in 2021 from Oakland, California, where he was assistant city administrator and previously headed that city’s Department of Public Works.