Baltimore failed to invoice for millions of dollars in permits, inspector general finds

Baltimore has continued to allow millions of dollars to go unpaid for utility permits issued by the city despite the release of a 2021 report calling attention to the problem, the city’s inspector general found this week.

The latest report shows the city failed to properly invoice two companies, both unidentified, allowing large unpaid sums to accumulate. One company, identified as Company 2 in the report, had a balance of $3.9 million as of April.

As the investigation proceeded, city officials worked to reduce that balance to $1.4 million by Sept. 5. However, another $521,150 was still owed for Miss Utility, a notification center used by the city and utility companies to prevent damage to underground infrastructure, the report stated.

In her report, Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming found the city had been mailing invoices to the company’s physical mailing address rather than submitting them by email as the company required.

In another case, Cumming found a separate company, identified as Company 1, had not received invoices for $245,000 worth of permits from the city. City officials had recorded the company’s address on the permit applications, but not its name. Instead a third-party contractor’s name was listed.

Officials with the Bureau of Accounting and Payroll Services said the oversight may have been attributable to the city’s transition to new invoicing software and a shortage of staff in the office, the report stated. Officials acknowledged some invoices may have been sent to other contractors listed on the permits.

A 2021 report from the inspector general highlighted the same problem with unissued invoices. That report found $49,760 worth of permits that were not invoiced from April 2020 to July 2021.

In an interview with The Baltimore Sun, Cumming noted that she has issued multiple reports recently dealing with uncollected money.

“We need to do better on the money that we’re owed,” she said. “Everybody is trying to look for money we can get. Why don’t we bring it down to the basic foundations and look at what we’re actually supposed to do better?”

The city’s invoicing problem appeared to be exacerbated by the pandemic. According to the report, the city had a policy of collecting payment for permits in person as they were issued. During the pandemic that policy was suspended as numerous city employees shifted to working from home.

In-person operations resumed by May, according to a response to the report from Corren Johnson, director of the Department of Transportation. As of Nov. 1, payment will be required in person at the time of permit pickup, Johnson wrote. Invoicing will continue for “high-volume utility companies” as it did in pre-pandemic times, Johnson said.

Some revenue will be permanently lost to the billing issue, Cummings’ report stated. The investigation found the Department of Finance wrote-off $44 million owed for citywide invoices issued between 2005 and 2017. Finance officials argued the window to file a legal action to collect the debt needed to be filed within three years of the date it was accrued.