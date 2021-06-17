Baltimore nonprofit conspired with city for insider deal on tax sale, inspector general report says; Incident coincides with firing of housing director

Michael Seipp, who served as executive director of the Southwest Partnership when the investigation was undertaken in 2020, denied collecting any fees from developers, calling that portion of the report “a blatant lie.” Seipp, who said he retired in January, admitted the group requested the removal of various properties from the May tax sale, but argued that has been common practice for community development groups dating back to the 1980s when Seipp himself was the deputy commissioner of Baltimore’s Department of Housing and Community Development.