Baltimore inspector general says members of her oversight panel face, have faced investigation by her office

While Baltimore’s charter requires the oversight panel to meet annually, the board has never done so. It’s first meeting was convened by Shea in the wake of criticism Cumming has faced this year for an investigation into State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. The results of the seven-month probe, which was conducted at Mosby’s request, were released in February and focused on her travel. The report showed Marilyn Mosby spent 144 days away from Baltimore in 2018 and 2019 — or one workday a week; Mosby’s office has disputed the number of days.