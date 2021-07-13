Baltimore inspector general says members of her oversight panel face, have faced investigation by her office

Baltimore Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming is calling into question the independence of the oversight board charged with reviewing her performance, contending that multiple members of the panel are being investigated or have been investigated by her office in the past.
The assertion, made in a letter sent to board chairman and city Solicitor Jim Shea, came just ahead of the panel’s first meeting Tuesday. The organizational session was the first ever held by the seven-member advisory committee in accordance with the city charter.
In her letter, which was obtained by The Baltimore Sun, Cumming wrote that “for these same individuals to sit on a board tasked with evaluating the Inspector General’s performance at the very least creates an appearance of bias, and could hinder the OIG from doing its job with the specter of improper political pressure.”
“That perception could cast doubt on the independence of the OIG and deter citizens and employees from coming forward with information about suspected fraud, waste and abuse,” Cumming said.
The existence of the letter was revealed during the meeting, held virtually Tuesday due to the pandemic, although the contention about investigations into multiple members was not shared publicly. Cumming did not name the members under investigation and refused to do so after the meeting.
“I absolutely cannot say who. We neither confirm nor deny that any investigation is ongoing and that has been our consistent stance.”
Baltimore’s inspector general office has been under the authority of the oversight panel since 2019 when an amendment to the city’s charter created the panel and removed authority from the city’s mayor. Baltimore City Council voted to put the amendment on the ballot out of concern for the independence of the office.
Under the law, the oversight board includes at least five people: the mayor or his designee, the City Council president or his designee, the comptroller or his designee, the city solicitor or an appointed member of the city law department, and a member of City Council appointed by the council president. If the mayor and council president agree, two additional members take seats: the deans of the law schools at the University of Maryland and University of Baltimore.
The board seated Tuesday includes Shea as well as:
- Michael Huber, Mayor Brandon Scott’s chief of staff, serving in place of the mayor;
- City Council Vice President Sharon Green Middleton, serving in place of Council President Nick Mosby;
- Deputy Comptroller Erika McClammy, serving in place of Comptroller Bill Henry;
- Councilman Eric Costello, City Council’s representative on the board;
- Dean Donald Tobin of the University of Maryland School of Law;
- Dean Ronald Weich of the University of Baltimore School of Law.
Shea said the board is legally obligated to meet in its current structure by the city’s charter. He noted that Cumming testified in favor of the charter amendment when it was considered by City Council and has recently said she welcomes a review by the panel.
“We’ve got this responsibility,” he said. “I am confident we will not be swayed by the implicit implications of the letter that we are unfit for the office. If one of our agencies does become the subject of an investigation of the inspector general, we will take that up individually.”
“To the point that these concerns are ripe or are ripening, the door is open for any assessment of this subject or any other,” Shea added.
The subjects of investigations conducted by the inspector general are typically not named in reports issued by the office.
While Baltimore’s charter requires the oversight panel to meet annually, the board has never done so. It’s first meeting was convened by Shea in the wake of criticism Cumming has faced this year for an investigation into State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. The results of the seven-month probe, which was conducted at Mosby’s request, were released in February and focused on her travel. The report showed Marilyn Mosby spent 144 days away from Baltimore in 2018 and 2019 — or one workday a week; Mosby’s office has disputed the number of days.
The inspector general also faulted Marilyn Mosby for not requesting approval from the city’s spending panel for more than a dozen trips in 2018 and 2019. Nonprofit groups flew her to conferences in destinations such as Kenya, Scotland and Portugal. Private attorneys for the state’s attorney argued that because the nonprofits — not taxpayers — paid for her travels, Marilyn Mosby had no obligation to request approval.
Shea reviewed the matter and concluded that Marilyn Mosby was not required to seek approval because the city’s administrative policies are unclear. The mayor asked the solicitor and city administrators to recommend policy fixes that were recently approved by the Board of Estimates.
In April, the Baltimore chapter of the NAACP called on the city to convene the oversight panel in the wake of the probe.
Latest Politics
Concerns were raised about Council President Nick Mosby’s seat on the panel and his appointment power given that he is married to Marilyn Mosby. However, Cumming’s letter is the first contention that others on the board may have a conflict of interest.