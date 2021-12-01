Long-anticipated review of Baltimore’s inspector general released, says office is ‘effective’

Cumming’s review comes after a year of criticism for the inspector general due to an investigation she conducted into State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, Nick Mosby’s wife. The results of the seven-month probe, which was conducted at Marilyn Mosby’s request, were released in February and focused on her travel. The report showed Marilyn Mosby spent 144 days away from Baltimore in 2018 and 2019 — or one workday a week; Marilyn Mosby’s office has disputed the number of days.