Baltimore officials to convene inspector general oversight panel following year of high-profile investigations

City officials will convene an oversight panel that monitors the work of Baltimore Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming next month, an announcement that comes during a year when she has faced public criticism from the subjects of her investigations.
The meeting will be the first time the panel has ever convened despite a legal requirement to do so once a year. That rule was enacted when authority over the inspector general’s office was moved from the mayor to an independent oversight board in 2019.
City Solicitor Jim Shea, who chairs the panel, announced the meeting Tuesday. The body will meet July 13 at 11 a.m. and the meeting will be broadcast online.
Cumming could not be immediately reached for comment.
In April, the Baltimore chapter of the NAACP called on the city to convene the panel following an investigation Cumming conducted into State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. The results of the seven-month probe, which was conducted per Mosby’s request, were released in February and focused on her travel. The report showed Mosby spent 144 days away from Baltimore in 2018 and 2019 — or one workday a week; Mosby’s office has disputed the number of days.
The inspector general also faulted Mosby for not requesting approval from the city’s spending panel for more than a dozen trips in 2018 and 2019. Nonprofit groups flew her to conferences in destinations such as Kenya, Scotland and Portugal. Private attorneys for Mosby argued that because the nonprofits — not taxpayers — paid for her travels, Mosby had no obligation to request approval.
Shea reviewed the matter and concluded that Mosby was not required to seek approval because the city’s administrative policies are unclear. The mayor asked the solicitor and city administrators to recommend policy fixes which were recently approved by the Board of Estimates.
Under the law, the oversight board includes at least five people: the mayor or his designee, the City Council president or his designee, the comptroller or his designee, the city solicitor or an appointed member of the city law department, and a member of City Council appointed by the council president. If the mayor and council president agree, two additional members take seats: deans of law schools at the University of Maryland and University of Baltimore.
It takes four votes to remove the inspector general from her six-year term if proper cause is shown.
Several members of the panel have appointed designees to sit in their place, according to a news release issued Tuesday. Michael Huber, Scott’s chief of staff, will serve in place of the mayor and City Council Vice President Sharon Green Middleton will serve in place of Nick Mosby. Deputy Comptroller Erika McClammy has been designated to replace Comptroller Bill Henry. Additionally Councilman Eric Costello will serve as City Council’s representative on the board.
Dean Donald Tobin of the University of Maryland School of Law and Dean Ronald Weich of the University of Baltimore School of Law will also take seats.
This story will be updated.