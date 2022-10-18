Fire marshal call to shut down chaotic Baltimore City Council meeting in April went unheeded after officials failed to communicate, report finds

A call to shut down an April event that attracted hundreds of people to Baltimore City Hall and led to chaos on the floor of the City Council chambers was never communicated from city fire officials to the police guarding the building, a report released by the city inspector general shows.

The report, released Tuesday, details the security concerns created after an unruly crowd assembled by the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America, or NACA, packed City Council chambers, disturbed a committee meeting at the direction of its leader and stormed through the building to Mayor Brandon Scott’s office.

Advertisement

Council President Nick Mosby held a joint news conference with Bruce Marks, CEO of NACA, in support of his proposed Dollar House legislation before leading Marks and a crowd of supporters into council chambers. There Marks was invited to speak and permitted to lead the crowd in chanting. Moments earlier Marks had led a group of supporters across the building to thump on Scott’s office door.

Amid pressure from some of his fellow council members, Mosby publicly apologized the next day for the actions of “some” of the group, which he called “disrespectful to the institution of the City Council, to this historic building.”

Advertisement

A review of surveillance video of the event and witness accounts found that more than 500 people flooded City Hall that evening, exceeding capacity restrictions for multiple areas of the building, according to the report from Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming.

Late notice of the event led to problems with adequate staffing, the report found. Three Baltimore Police officers and two inspectors from the Baltimore City Fire Department were initially responsible for staffing the event.

According to the report, the posted capacity for City Council chambers is 80 people. A fire inspector on site said she contacted a city fire marshal, her supervisor, as the crowd grew to more than capacity. The marshal directed the inspector to shut down the event and prevent additional people from entering, however the fire inspector never relayed that order to the Baltimore Police guarding the building, according to the report.

The report highlighted a dispute over the responsibility for conducting head counts of visitors to City Hall. Two fire inspectors present said it was the duty of police at the door of the building to count heads, according to the report. Higher ranking fire officials told the inspector general that fire inspectors are responsible for counting. Fire inspectors present for the event told the inspector general they did not conduct head counts.

The report also found a check-in system at City Hall’s front entrance, which requires the identification of visitors to be scanned, failed during the event. Due to the size of the crowd, officers at the door decided to forego visitors signing into a log book and visually checked identifications. Visitors were still required to pass through a metal detector and their bags were inspected by officers.

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. >

A police officer told the inspector general the system frequently jams when used repeatedly in a short amount of time. Police have been requesting an upgrade for a ”significant period of time,” he told the inspector general. The Department of General Services, which is responsible for the equipment, denied knowing about the malfunction.

The lack of controls for tracking the identification of visitors and controlling their movement allowed security issues to arise as the crowd wandered the building, according to the inspector general’s report.

“If there had been an emergency within City Hall such as a fire or the crowd turning unruly, the volume of the crowd would have created additional difficulties in mitigating the situation,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Cumming recommended the city develop standard operating procedures for larger meetings inside City Hall. She also recommended clarifying language regarding notice of council meetings. Less than 24-hours notice was provided to the public of the April meeting, although NACA members were notified four days in advance, the report noted. Currently, city and state law requires only “reasonable notice.”

Mosby, who responded to the report in a letter dated Oct. 4, said the results of the investigation demonstrate the need for close coordination among public safety agencies, the Department of General Services and the City Council. He echoed calls for improvements to the identification system at the door of City Hall and the creation of standard operating procedures.

“My office is committed to conducting the public business for Baltimore City in the most welcoming, transparent, and safe environment possible,” he wrote.

Mosby’s response did not address Cumming’s call for clarification on meeting notice requirements.