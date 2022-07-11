Charter amendment that would alter makeup of Baltimore inspector general oversight board headed for a council vote

A proposed charter amendment that would change the composition of the board that oversees Baltimore’s inspector general is poised to advance for a vote by the Baltimore City Council.

The bill, proposed by Councilwoman Odette Ramos, would remove elected officials from the board, which is supposed to convene annually to review the performance of the inspector general, Baltimore’s watchdog for waste, fraud and abuse.

Advertisement

Currently, the board includes multiple elected officials or their designees, the city’s solicitor and, on an optional basis, the deans of two law schools.

Ramos’s proposal calls for City Council members to each select a nominee. From that pool, five board members would be selected at random. Two additional members would be selected at random from the membership of the Baltimore City Bar Association, the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners or the Association of Certified Public Accountants.

Advertisement

Council’s Rules and Oversight Committee met to discuss the proposal Thursday, but delayed taking a vote until next week. Ramos said there are enough members in support to send the measure to voters as a ballot question.

The City Council needs to pass the bill by the end of the month to get the question placed on the November ballot.

The composition of Baltimore’s inspector general advisory board came into question last year when it convened for the first time to review Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming. Cumming objected to the board’s makeup, sending a letter to board members ahead of a July meeting arguing that multiple members had a conflict of interest because they’ve been subject to her investigations.

“For these same individuals to sit on a board tasked with evaluating the Inspector General’s performance at the very least creates an appearance of bias, and could hinder the OIG from doing its job with the specter of improper political pressure,” Cumming wrote at the time.

Baltimore’s inspector general office has been under the authority of the oversight panel since 2018, when an amendment to the city’s charter created the board and removed authority from the city’s mayor. At the time, council voted to put the amendment on the ballot out of concern for the office’s independence.

By law, the oversight board includes at least five people: the mayor or his designee, the City Council president or his designee, the comptroller or his designee, the city solicitor or an appointed member of the city law department, and a member of the City Council appointed by the council president. If the mayor and council president agree, two additional members take seats: the deans of the law schools at the University of Maryland and the University of Baltimore.

Under Ramos’s proposal, board members would have to be city residents and have a background in ethics, law, accounting or have familiarity with the office of the inspector general. City and state employees would be barred from holding the positions, as would elected officials and their relatives.

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. >

Several amendments have been proposed. One would bar anyone doing business with the city from serving on the board. Another, floated by Aaron DeGraffenreidt, a member of the council president’s staff, would allow local minority bar associations to submit nominees.

Advertisement

The current board would be dismissed if the charter amendment is approved, Ramos said.

Although the current board structure has been in place since 2018, the board never convened until 2021, when Cumming was the target of criticism for an investigation she conducted into State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. The results of the seven-month probe, conducted at Mosby’s request, were released in February and focused on her travel. The report showed Mosby spent 144 days away from Baltimore in 2018 and 2019 — or one workday a week; Mosby’s office has disputed the number of days.

The inspector general also faulted Mosby for not requesting approval from the city’s spending panel for more than a dozen trips in 2018 and 2019. Nonprofit groups flew her to conferences in destinations such as Kenya, Scotland and Portugal. Private attorneys for Mosby argued that because the nonprofits — not taxpayers — paid for her travels, Mosby had no obligation to request approval.

City Solicitor Jim Shea reviewed the matter and concluded that Mosby was not required to seek approval because the city’s administrative policies are unclear. The mayor asked the solicitor and city administrators to recommend policy fixes that were recently approved by the Board of Estimates.

By law, Mosby’s husband, City Council President Nick Mosby, was entitled to sit on the inspector general advisory board. He appointed City Council Vice President Sharon Green Middleton to serve as his designee.

After several meetings, the advisory board in December 2021 issued a favorable review of Cumming , saying her office was doing an “effective job.”